Sunspot activity seems listless. Average daily sunspot numbers went

from 57.3 to 58.4 (see note at the end of the bulletin concerning

last week's averages) while solar flux went from 119.6 to 113.2.



On Thursday, the day after the reporting week ended, the sunspot

number was 72, over 13 points above the previous 7 day average.

Perhaps this is a promising sign.



The middle latitude geomagnetic numbers this week are wrong. See

what I mean:



https://bit.ly/3W7nCnB



I emailed a contact at NOAA about this, and here is the reply:



"Mid lat numbers are absolutely NOT correct.



"Fredericksburg magnetometer is undergoing maintenance this week and

has been flaky. I've alerted the individual acting in my absence as

well as our developers to see if we can get that cleaned up."



So, the middle latitude numbers presented here at the end of the

bulletin are my own very rough estimates, trying to correlate with

the high latitude and planetary numbers. My NOAA contact emailed me

the data from the Boulder magnetometer, which can be used in lieu of

the Fredericksburg data, and he noted that my estimates were not far

off.



Here is what he sent me:



A index (Boulder) 7, 4, 22, 13, 6, 5, 4 with a mean of 8.7

A index (K7RA estimate) 5, 4, 24, 15, 7, 5, 4 with a mean of 9.1



Average daily planetary A index went from 18.6 to 10.4, and middle

latitude numbers from 8.1 to 9.1.



Predicted solar flux is 125 on October 28 to November 3, 112 on

November 4-5, 118 on November 6-9, 115 on November 10-12, 112 on

November 13-14, 110 on November 15, 108 on November 16-18, 104 on

November 19, 100 on November 20-23, 98 on November 24-25, 100 on

November 26, then 105 on November 27-28, 110 on November 29, 112 on

November 30 through December 2, and 118 on December 3-6.



The rise in solar flux in the first week in November to 160

presented in the previous two bulletins is gone from the current

prediction. But this Thursday solar flux forecast is more optimistic

for the near term than the Wednesday forecast in yesterday's ARRL

Letter.



Predicted planetary A index is 8, 18, 22, 15, 12, 10 and 8 on

October 28 through November 3, 5 on November 4-9, then 18, 18 and 15

on November 10-12, 5 on November 13-17, then 25, 18, 17 and 12 on

November 18-21, 5 on November 22-23, then 8, 15 and 20 on November

24-26, then 15, 15 and 12 on November 27-29, and 5 on November 30

through December 6.



From F. K. Janda, OK1HH:



"Not much happened on the Sun over the past few days from the point

of view of a terrestrial observer. Overall activity was low. Of

note, the co-rotating interaction region (CIR) hit Earth's magnetic

field on October 22, sparking a G1-class geomagnetic storm and

bright auroras around the Arctic Circle.



"Earth's magnetic field calmed down and active sunspot regions began

to sink beyond the southwestern edge of the solar disk, while others

emerged in the northeast.



"Although helioseismic maps revealed interesting activity on the

Sun's far side, this will likely end before it emerges on the

eastern edge of the solar disk."



Scott, N7KQ in Fort Meyers, Florida wrote:



"I wish I had sent this earlier. I worked Japan twice lately on 10

meters from Southwest Florida. Once on October 12th (JM7OLW) and on

October 18th (JA1KIH) using an indoor dipole above the garage at 14

feet. Both were weak but 100% copy. They both reported the same for

my signal. These contacts were CW, and I run 500 watts."



10 meters has been much better lately, and for Scott, working

stations in Japan is more difficult than for me in Seattle, where we

have always had a pipeline to Japan. His path length is about 7,000

miles, while mine is only about 5000 miles, and I recall during past

sunspot cycle peaks calling CQ running barefoot into a low dipole

produced huge pileups of JA signals.



My own 10 meter CW beacon (K7RA/B, 28.2833 MHz) has been getting

more reports lately. A couple of listeners even mailed QSL cards.



Thanks to Darrel, AA7FV for a tip that led me to a news item about a

gamma ray burst.



Be sure to visit Spaceweather.com and using the archives feature in

the upper right corner, go to October 18 to read about the October 9

gamma ray burst, and the amateur astronomer who detected it using an

unusual VLF antenna.



This burst of energy happened 2.4 billion years ago and took that

long to reach us.



Here is what stage Earth was in at that time:



https://bit.ly/3znjztv



More info on the event:



https://bit.ly/3FwRZOi



Here is a link to Darrel's own data, labeled Agua Caliente:



https://stanford.io/3U5i0IU



Did you know there is crowd sourced geomagnetic data, using smart

phones? You can participate:



https://www.ncei.noaa.gov/products/crowdmag-magnetic-data



Here is a Forbes article on doomsday flares:



https://bit.ly/3W8IJpy



Some tabloid news on flares:



https://bit.ly/3gLn1YL



Something even worse than a Carrington Event?



https://bit.ly/3zo5SdR



In last week's Propagation Forecast Bulletin ARLP042 the averages

were wrong.



The correct averages for the numbers at the end of the bulletin in

ARLP042 were 57.3, 119.6, 10.6 and 8.1 for sunspot number, solar

flux, planetary A index and middle latitude A index respectively.

The wrong numbers were actually from the previous week.



Send your tips, reports, observations, questions, and comments to

k7ra@arrl.net .



For more information concerning shortwave radio propagation, see

http://www.arrl.org/propagation and the ARRL Technical Information

Service at http://arrl.org/propagation-of-rf-signals . For an

explanation of numbers used in this bulletin, see

http://arrl.org/the-sun-the-earth-the-ionosphere .



An archive of past propagation bulletins is at

http://arrl.org/w1aw-bulletins-archive-propagation . More good

information and tutorials on propagation are at http://k9la.us/ .



Instructions for starting or ending email distribution of ARRL

bulletins are at http://arrl.org/bulletins .



Sunspot numbers for October 20 through 26, 2022 were 33, 60, 55, 65,

46, 72, and 78, with a mean of 58.4. 10.7 cm flux was 115.8, 109.4,

105, 108.4, 114.8, 116.3, and 122.4, with a mean of 113.2. Estimated

planetary A indices were 7, 5, 27, 16, 8, 5, and 5, with a mean of

10.4. Middle latitude A index was 5, 4, 24, 15, 7, 5, and 4, with a

mean of 9.1.





