Solar activity softened again this week, with average daily sunspot

numbers changing from 162 to 80.7, and solar flux from 198.9 to

139.5.



This is quite a dramatic shift from the excitement of a couple of

weeks ago. To review, average weekly sunspot numbers from the first

Propagation Forecast bulletin of 2023 went from 97 to 135.9, 173.4

and 162. Average weekly solar flux from 157.8 to 181.2, 221.8 and

198.9.



This variability is expected. Soon, perhaps in the next solar

rotation, activity will rise again. The graphs we see of smoothed

sunspot numbers are smooth because the numbers are averaged over a

whole year.



Geomagnetic numbers barely changed at all, with planetary A index

shifting only from 8.1 to 7.9 and the middle latitude numbers did

not change at all, 5.9 last week and 5.9 this week.



Predicted solar flux is 135 on February 3, 140 on February 4-5, 145

on February 6, 150 on February 7-9, 155 on February 10-13, 150 on

February 14-16, 145 on February 17, 140 on February 18-19, 135 on

February 20, 130 on February 21-23, 125 on February 24-25, 140 on

February 26-27, 135 on February 28 through March 4, then 140 and 145

on March 5-6, 150 on March 7-8. and 155 on March 9-12.



Predicted planetary A index is 8, 5 and 5 on February 3-5, 10 on

February 6-7, 8 on February 8-9, then 12, 5, 8 and 8 on February

10-13, 5 on February 14-17, then 8, 7, 5 and 5 on February 18-21, 10

on February 22-24, 5 on February 25-27, then 15, 10 and 8 on

February 28 to March 2, and 5 on March 3-5, then 15 on March 6-8,

then 12, 8 and 7 on March 9-11 and 5 on March 12-16.



Weekly Commentary on the Sun, the Magnetosphere, and the Earth's

Ionosphere February 3-9, 2023 from F.K. Janda, OK1HH:



"January this year was another surprise in the development of Solar

Cycle 25, although we are still about two years away from its peak.

Sunspots have grown larger, while the configuration of the magnetic

fields that make them up has become increasingly complex, leading to

an increase in the number and intensity of eruptions, so far only

moderately powerful.



"Solar flux between 12 and 21 January was above 200, while the solar

wind increased.



"In the last week, after the large sunspot groups AR3190 and AR3192

fell behind the western limb of the solar disk, solar activity

decreased. Between January 27-29 and February 1, solar wind

intensified, apparently still blowing from the active regions that

had already set.



"Further, we expect an irregular evolution without major

fluctuations. Helioseismological observations show that the activity

of AR3190 and AR3192 continue on the Sun's far side. We'll have to

wait another week for their reappearance on the eastern limb."



Mike Schaffer, KA3JAW in Easton, Pennsylvania reports again on his

10 meter FM activity. He notes the daily solar flux dropped about

100 points from mid-January, but good 10 meter propagation

continues.



Daily from 1300-1600 UTC he has good propagation to Europe, and is

recently hearing Israel on 10 meter FM, about 5,700 miles away via

F2 propagation.



Mike notes, "Remember, 29.6 MHz is the national FM calling

frequency, after making the initial contact you should QSY to a

lower frequency, such as 29.5 or 29.49 MHz, to continue the QSO."



Jim Hadlock, posting to the email list for the Western Washington DX

Club noted that sunspot numbers recently hit a 9-year high.



Jim posted this from Spaceweather.com:



https://bit.ly/40DEzsj



Scott Avery, WA6LIE wrote:



"Today was a fluke on 10 meters FT8. I worked LA7HJA on FT8 on

Thursday February 2nd at 0041 UTC. He gave me a +04 and I gave him

a -13 dB report. Great reports and tried calling one other LA, but

no luck. I confirmed the QSO with his ClubLog.



"For the past month or so, European openings are from about

1500-1730 UTC here in California.



"Have no clue to the method of propagation on this late afternoon's

QSO. LP?



"I was just using a wire Delta Loop at 30' feedpoint, part of my

inverted Vees all common feedpoint.



"You know in this hobby you just got to be in the right place at the

right time!"



Toivo Mykkanen, W8TJM in Liberty Lake, Washington wrote:



"Just had the best Aurora Path into Scandinavia since we last spoke

last year. Today, 1 Feb, I was able to work 4 stations on SSB in

Finland from Eastern Washington and all of them were 10-15 dB over

S9 with a slight bit of flutter. It was 10 PM in Finland, well after

15 meters usually shuts down there. Was great to connect with my

heritage as my parents are from Finland. The Finnish stations were

working stations all across the USA and Canada."



Bil Paul, KD8JUI, recalling television reception at the peak of

Solar Cycle 19, wrote:



"We were in Wisconsin, around '58 or '59, and we could usually only

pick up with good reception two TV stations. One Sunday morning I

got up and switched on the TV. I started getting good reception from

the SE U.S., Georgia and Florida.



"As time went on, the skip gradually changed to receiving Alabama

and Mississippi, and finally ended with Texas. I'm not sure what

frequencies were being used for those channels (2 through 13) back

then."



Send your tips, reports, observations, questions and comments to

k7ra@arrl.net.



For more information concerning shortwave radio propagation, see

http://www.arrl.org/propagation and the ARRL Technical Information

Service at http://arrl.org/propagation-of-rf-signals . For an

explanation of numbers used in this bulletin, see

http://arrl.org/the-sun-the-earth-the-ionosphere .



An archive of past propagation bulletins is at

http://arrl.org/w1aw-bulletins-archive-propagation . More good

information and tutorials on propagation are at http://k9la.us/ .



Sunspot numbers January 26 through February 1, 2023 were 104, 84,

76, 80, 67, 65, and 89, with a mean of 80.7. 10.7 cm flux was 150.6,

144.9, 137.6, 137, 135.9, 137, and 133.5, with a mean of 139.5.

Estimated planetary A indices were 11, 9, 10, 5, 5, 9, and 6, with a

mean of 7.9. Middle latitude A index was 9, 6, 8, 5, 4, 6, and 3,

with a mean of 5.9.



