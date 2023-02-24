Solar activity plunged this reporting week, although there was great

the excitement when the solar flux on February 17 was reported as a

record breaking 343.1.



Because it was the noon reading, it is still reported by NOAA as the

solar flux, but this was a false reading when the observatory at

Penticton, British Columbia was swamped by energy from a solar

flare.



So, in this report, I have chosen the 1800 UTC flux value, which was

165.



Average daily sunspot number plunged from 182.4 to 107, while

average solar flux dropped from 196.4 to 162.4. If I had not changed

the 343.1 to 165, solar flux average would have been 187.9, more

than 25 points higher than what we report here.



Six new sunspots emerged over the week, one on February 16, one each

on February 18 and 19, and three more on February 20, then one day

after the end of the reporting week, on February 23, two more

sunspot groups appeared.



The solar flux prediction for the next month shows a peak value of

180 for March 7-13.



Predicted values are 148 on February 24, 146 on February 25-27, 142

on February 28, 140 on March 1-2, 145, 150, 155, and 165 on March

3-6, 180 on March 7-13, then 175 and 170 on March 14-15, 160 on

March 16-17, then 155, 160, 150, 140 and 135 on March 18-22, 125 on

March 23-24, 130 on March 25, then 140 on March 26-28, 145 on March

29-30, then 150, 155 and 165 on March 31 through April 2. Beginning

on April 3, predicted flux values are back to 180, continuing into

the following week.



Predicted planetary A index is 10 on February 24-25, then 12, 18,

20, 16 and 10 on February 26 through March 2, 5 on March 3-4, then

15, 18, 15 and 8 on March 5-8, 5 on March 9-14, 15 on March 15, 8 on

March 16-17, 5 on March 18-20, 10 on March 21-23, 5 on March 24-25,

and 8 on March 26-27, then 5, 8, 5, 5, 15, 18, 15 and 8 on March 28

through April 4.



F.K. Janda, OK1HH wrote:



"A week ago, on February 17, we vainly awaited the arrival of a CME,

and at least a weak G1-class geomagnetic storm. Instead, on February

17 at 2016 UTC, we were treated to a strong X2.2-class solar flare

in the newly emerging sunspot group AR3229. X-ray and UV radiation

as well triggered the Dellinger Effect over the Americas. The

Dellinger Effect is a Sudden Ionospheric Disturbance.



"Frequencies up to 30 MHz were attenuated for more than an hour

after the flare. The arrival of the CME affected the Earth's

magnetic field at 1039 UTC on February 20. However, most of the

particle cloud passed outside the Earth, therefore there was no

geomagnetic storm, but only an increase in geomagnetic activity.



"The new AR3234 produced M-class flares in the following days.

Dellinger events could only affect radio wave propagation up to 20

MHz (as long as we had the Sun overhead, of course).



"Thereafter no significant flares were observed, so no CMEs were

directed toward us. But that may change when AR3234 turns toward

Earth. In other words, when the Sun's rotation moves it to the

central meridian, which will happen by the end of the week.

Primarily, the overall activity of the Sun and most likely the

Earth's magnetic field will depend on its activity."



Jon Jones, N0JK wrote:



"There was a nice 6 meter F2 opening on February 16.



"I logged HC1MD/2 in grid FI57 on 50 MHz FT8 at 1916 UTC. I found

this opening by checking the DX Maps website. HC1MD/2 had a strong,

steady signal. I operated from home using an attic dipole antenna.

Also logged HC2FG.



"Other area 6 meter operators such as WQ0P (EM19) and KF0M (EM17)

also worked stations in Chile. The K index was 4, which I suspect

may have helped.



"On February 18 a number of North American stations worked Robert,

3B9FR around 1600 UTC on 6 Meter FT8.



"3B9FR is on Rodriguez Island in the Indian Ocean off the southeast

coast of South Africa.



"Conditions were great in the ARRL International DX CW Contest on 10

meters. I operated a couple of hours Sunday morning running 5 watts

and a quarter wave whip fixed mobile. Worked over a hundred stations

in Europe, the Caribbean, South America and Africa. Many of the

Europeans were over S-9."



Dick, K2KA wrote:



"February 21 at 1544 UTC on 6 meters I worked FR4OO and then at 1558

UTC I worked 3B9FR. Both were FT8. I happened to be at the radio at

the right time. It was an amazing albeit brief opening here. They

were obviously new countries for me on 6 meters. They were #120 and

#121, respectively.



"My station here is IC-7610, ACOM 700s, antenna is a M2 6M7JHV 7el

on 30 ft. boom at 40 ft."



A story about a Solar Tsunami:



https://yhoo.it/3EyYOxJ



A time-lapse video of a Flare:



https://bit.ly/3Ikc0aQ



Aki, JQ2UOZ wrote:



"Last weekend I participated in the ARRL International DX CW Contest

using an output power of 500 mW and a dipole antenna.



"The band conditions on 10m and 15m were amazing. I worked 9 East

Coast stations (VT, ME, DE, CT, NY, NH, PA, VA and FL) on 10m and 6

East Coast stations (MA, 2 NH, 2 PA and MD) on 15m. Usually, the

band conditions on 10m in February are not so good even at the

sunspot cycle maximum. This is the first time I worked East Coast

stations on 10m in the ARRL International DX CW Contest using 0.5W

and a dipole. Thanks to good-ears stations who worked me."



Scott Hower wrote:



"With the exception of Thursday the 16th, 10 meters was hot this

week. On Wednesday February 15th I decoded 3A2MW in Monaco around

1233 to 1300 UTC using FT8 with his signal level as high as -13 dB.

This is the first time I have ever been able to receive Franco's

signal after years of trying on 10 meters. Unfortunately, he could

not receive me. 9N7AA has also been coming in every morning (except

the 16th) with levels as high as -1 dB using FT8 F/H. I finally

logged him on Friday the 17th."



Scott did not mention his call sign, but I think he may be K7KQ.



Here is the latest report from Dr. Tamitha Skov, WX6SWW:



https://youtu.be/wm7tXN2EUCY



Send your tips, reports, observations, questions and comments to

k7ra@arrl.net. When reporting observations, don't forget to tell us

which mode you were operating.



For more information concerning shortwave radio propagation, see

http://www.arrl.org/propagation and the ARRL Technical Information

Service at http://arrl.org/propagation-of-rf-signals . For an

explanation of numbers used in this bulletin, see

http://arrl.org/the-sun-the-earth-the-ionosphere .



An archive of past propagation bulletins is at

http://arrl.org/w1aw-bulletins-archive-propagation . More good

information and tutorials on propagation are at http://k9la.us/ .



Sunspot numbers for February 16 through 22, 2023 were 101, 86, 109,

112, 135, 106, and 100, with a mean of 107. 10.7 cm flux was 163.2,

165, 167.2, 169, 159.8, 160.9, and 151.9, with a mean of 162.4.

Estimated planetary A indices were 24, 6, 6, 7, 8, 17, and 6, with a

mean of 10.6. Middle latitude A index was 21, 4, 5, 4, 6, 15, and 4,

with a mean of 8.4.



