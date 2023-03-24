Sunspot numbers were lower again this week, with the average

declining from 143.6 two weeks ago to 118.7 last week and now 68

this week. Average daily solar flux sank 8 points from 153.6 last

week to 145.6.



Six new sunspot groups emerged over the week, one on March 17,

another March 18, three more on March 19, one more on March 21 and

another on March 22.



Predicted solar flux is 150, 145 and 145 on March 24-26, 150 on

March 27-28, 145 and 150 on March 29-30, 138 on March 31 through

April 1, then 136, 136 and 134 on April 2-4, 132 on April 5-7, 130

on April 8-9, then 132, 135, 138, and 140 on April 10-13, 142 on

April 14-15, 143 on April 16, 140 on April 17-18, 142 on April

19-21, and 144 on April 22, 146 on April 23-24, 142 and 140 on April

25-26, 138 on April 27-28, and 136 on April 29-30.



Predicted planetary A index is 35, 30, 20, 15 and 10 on March 24-28,

8 on March 29-30, then 18, 12, 12, 10 and 8 on March 31 through

April 5, 5 on April 6-9, then 15, 12, 8 and 5 on April 10-13, 8 on

April 14-15, then 12, 10, 5 and 5 on April 16-19, then geomagnetic

unrest returns with 10, 36, 20, 10, 8 and 5 April 20-25, then 20,

18, 12, 12 and 10 on April 26-30.



On Thursday, Spaceweather.com reported, "The forecast did not call

for this. During the early hours of March 23rd, a crack opened in

Earth's magnetic field, and stayed open for more than 8 hours. Solar

wind poured through the gap to fuel a strong G3-class geomagnetic

storm."



I watch this site frequently looking for disturbances when

propagation seems odd:



https://www.swpc.noaa.gov/products/planetary-k-index



On Thursday it showed estimated planetary K index at 7, then

dipping, and at 2100 UTC above 7. I noticed some very odd

propagation. At 1900 UTC I called CQ on 10 meter FT8, and

pskreporter.info showed I was only being heard in a small area in

east Texas. Stations were concentrated between 1739 and 1892 miles

in an area between Houston, San Antonio, Killeen and Nacogdoches.

That was it! Heard nowhere else. I was running low power, using a

simple end-fed one wavelength wire that is mostly indoors.



Over the next half hour coverage extended east to Louisiana, then

Alabama, then Georgia and South Caroline.



At 1950 UTC I went to 15 meters, and noticed a similar oddity, this

time with stations in an arc between 1510-2680 miles, bordered by

N1AC in Florida, NT5EE in Texas, KI5WKB in Oklahoma and a station in

North Carolina.



A check again at 0050 UTC last night on 15 meter FT8 and

pskreporter.info showed for over and hour the only stations I was

receiving were two Cubans, and the only stations hearing me were in

an arc from Arizona to Alabama.



Weekly Commentary on the Sun, the Magnetosphere, and the Earth's

Ionosphere - March 23, 2023 from F.K. Janda, OK1HH.



"If we were to assess solar activity in the last seven days by the

number and size of sunspots, or by the number of energetic flares,

it would not seem significant. Yet it was, but we only know that

because of satellite observations. For example, NASA's SDO

observatory recorded a dark plasma eruption at 0630 UTC on 17 March.



"The speed of the solar wind began to increase on 21 March. Far more

noticeable was a large coronal hole in the southern hemisphere of

the Sun near the central meridian. The assumption of a strong solar

plasma flow from its borders pointed to a probable disturbance on

March 24.



"But the flow was faster. We saw a really strong geomagnetic storm a

day earlier, on March 23. During the morning hours, the

concentration of free particles around the Earth began to rise

rapidly, as a reliable precursor of the coming storm. The

geomagnetic disturbance reached a planetary K index of 7 in the

afternoon, so its intensity was rated G3.



"Earth's ionosphere responded to the storm with an increase in MUF

during 23 March. Since the disturbance should continue, albeit with

less intensity, we expect initially below-average shortwave

propagation conditions and then a slow return to average."



Another great video from Dr. Tamitha Skov, WX6SWW:



https://youtu.be/bG0zCbXukm4



This weekend is the CQ World-Wide SSB WPX Contest. See

https://cqwpx.com for info and rules. This is a big, fun contest in

which callsign prefixes are the multiplier.



Sunspot numbers for March 16 through 22, 2023 were 84, 58, 35, 73,

75, 70, and 81, with a mean of 68. 10.7 cm flux was 135.4, 134.2,

140.3, 142.7, 156.1, 151.6, and 158.9, with a mean of 145.6.

Estimated planetary A indices were 8, 7, 8, 10, 13, 8, and 17, with

a mean of 10.6. Middle latitude A index was 6, 7, 6, 8, 10, 8, and

14, with a mean of 8.4.



