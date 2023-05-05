Spaceweather.com posted the following report on May 4:



"REVERSED-POLARITY SUNSPOT EXPLODES: A rare reversed-polarity

sunspot exploded today, producing a long-lasting M-class solar flare

and a CME that might hit Earth. Geomagnetic storms are possible this

weekend if/when the CME arrives."



Sunspot activity and solar flux increased over the past reporting

week, April 27 through May 3.



Average daily sunspot numbers climbed from 91.4 to 114, while

average daily solar flux grew from 139.4 to 151.5.



Average daily planetary A index dropped from 26.9 to 13.6, and

average daily middle latitude A index declined from 15.6 to 11.9.



Predicted solar flux over the next month is 162 on May 5-6, 164 on

May 7, 162 on May 8-9, 164 on May 10-11, 170 on May 12-13, then 165,

160, 155, 150, 145 and 140 on May 14-19, 135 on May 20-21, then 130

and 125 on May 22-23, 120 on May 24-25, then 125, 130 and 135 on May

26-28, 140 on May 29 through June 2, then 145, 150 and 155, 160 and

165 on June 3-7, 170 on June 8-9, then 165, 160, 155, 150, and 145

on June 10-14.



Predicted planetary A index is 5 on May 5, then 12, 8, 5 and 5 on

May 6-9, 5 on May 10-11, 8 on May 12, 5 on May 13-22, 12 and 20 on

May 23-24, 15 on May 25-26, 8 and 12 on May 27-28, 10 on May 29-30,

then 8, 5, 12 and 10 on May 31 through June 3, 5 on June 4-6, 8 on

June 7-8, and 5 on June 9 through mid-month and beyond.



On Wednesday, May 3 Spaceweather.com posted, "INTENSIFYING SOLAR

ACTIVITY: Sunspot complex AR3293-3296 is crackling with strong

M-class solar flares--six of them today so far."



It looks like we face continued favorable HF propagation.



Recently I wrote of my bafflement at 10 meter propagation I observed

using FT8 and pskreporter.info, in which my signals were only being

reported in Florida. I now have a better understanding of this.



On May 1 from 1930-2030 UTC I saw the same thing, with reports from

2,200-2,700 miles away, which suggests a 500 mile wide skip

distance. Mexican stations also reported me, over that same distance

in a 500 mile band. So, this suggests that it isn't just Florida,

and that the same signal is stretching out into the Gulf of Mexico

and the Atlantic Ocean, but I don't see it because there are no

stations there to receive my signal.



Later I saw multi-hop reports from ZL4KYH at 7,246 miles, 5W1SA at

5,230 miles, LU8EX at 6,893 miles and LU4FTA at 6,750 miles.



Jon, N0JK wrote on April 29:



"I was able to work LU9DO, LU8EX and PY2XB that afternoon. The South

American signals popped up on what was otherwise a dead band. Later

some station in Florida came in. I was running 50 watts and a 3

element Yagi portable in EM28, northeast Kansas. May 1 - D2UY worked

stations in Florida and W3LPL in Maryland on was likely Es -- TEP.



"There will likely be more of these Es -- TEP openings in early May."



Weekly Commentary on the Sun, the Magnetosphere, and the Earth's

Ionosphere May 05-11, 2023 from OK1HH:



"While long-term forecasters are beginning to come to terms with the

possibility that the growth in solar activity could slow this year

and the current 25th cycle may not be one of the high ones, solar

activity has begun to increase. Already last week, sunspot group

AR3288 in the southwest with an unstable delta class magnetic field

was the source of an M7 class solar flare on May 1 at 1309 UTC. But

another M7 class eruption occurred on May 3 in the newly emerged

AR3293 in the northeastern part of the solar disk.



"Interestingly, a new group of spots, AR3296 in the northwest,

violates Hale's Law, as it has the opposite magnetic polarity that

is appropriate in the current 11-year cycle (polarity should be

negative on the left and positive on the right).



"The solar wind speed and Earth's magnetic field activity have

finally begun to decrease after a long active period, and the

conditions for shortwave propagation have finally improved, although

not to the extent we had hoped."



A story from Sky & Telescope about the Sun:



This weekend is the 10-10 CW QSO Party, on 10 meters of course:



https://www.ten-ten.org/activity/2013-07-22-20-26-48/qso-party-rules



Sunspot numbers for April 27 through May 3, 2023 were 136, 111, 82,

105, 87, 134, and 143, with a mean of 114. 10.7 cm flux was 140.8,

149.8, 155.8, 153.5, 147.9, 156.8, and 156.2, with a mean of 151.5.

Estimated planetary A indices were 23, 19, 20, 10, 10, 9, and 4,

with a mean of 13.6. Middle latitude A index was 20, 16, 18, 8, 8,

9, and 4, with a mean of 11.9.



