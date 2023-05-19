This reporting week, May 11-17, average daily sunspot number was

nearly the same as last week, 118.6 compared to 119.3, only

marginally lower.



But average daily solar flux dropped from 167.8 to 143.2.



Geomagnetic indicators were quieter, both planetary and middle

latitude A index at 9.6. Last week the two numbers were 15.1 and

11.9, respectively.



What is the outlook for the next few weeks?



10.7 cm solar flux is forecast to have a peak of 165 on June 8.



The predicted numbers are 145 on May 19, 140 on May 20-21, 135 on

May 22-24, 140 on May 25-26, 145 on May 27, 155 on May 28-30, 160 on

May 31 and June 1, 155 on June 2-3, 160 on June 4-7, then 165, 160,

150, 145, and 150 on June 8-12, then 155 on June 13-17, 150 on June

18, 145 on June 19-21, 140 and 145 on June 22-23, and 155 on June

24-26 then 160 on June 27-28.



Predicted planetary A index is 5, 8, 12, 15 and 5 on May 19-23, 12

on May 24-25, 15 on May 26, 10 on May 27-28, 8 on May 29, 5 on May

30 through June 1, then 16, 12, 16 and 12 on June 2-5, 8 on June

6-8, then 5 on June 9-18, 12 and 20 on June 19-20, 15 on June 21-22,

10 on June 23-24, 8 on June 25, and 5 on June 26-28.



These numbers are updated daily here:



https://services.swpc.noaa.gov/text/45-day-ap-forecast.txt



Thanks to reader David Moore for this:



"How 1,000 undergraduates helped solve an enduring mystery about the

Sun:



"https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/05/230509122026.htm



"For three years at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, a group of

students spent an estimated 56,000 hours analyzing the behavior of

hundreds of solar flares. Their results could help astrophysicists

understand how the Sun's corona reaches temperatures of millions of

degrees Fahrenheit."



Weekly Commentary on the Sun, the Magnetosphere, and the Earth's

Ionosphere - May 18, 2023, from F.K. Janda, OK1HH.



"On May 12, we expected a CME impact from the flare on the evening

of May 9. It was indeed registered - at 0635 UTC the geomagnetic

storm began. However, it was weaker than expected, of G1 class.



"On 13 May at 1915 UTC, an unexpected CME impact followed for a

change, which again triggered another G1 class geomagnetic storm.



"On 16 May, we expected another smaller CME. The particle cloud has

been slowly approaching Earth since the magnetic filament eruption

in the southern hemisphere of the Sun on 12 May.



"The next solar flare on May 16, with a maximum at 1643 UTC, was

M9.6 class. It came from a sunspot group still hiding behind the

southeastern limb of the Sun. In fact, it may have been an X flare,

partially obscured by the solar horizon. Yet it caused the strong

Dellinger effect (shortwave fade) over North America. After the

sunspot group came out on the solar disk, we could observe it as AR

3310. It's about three times wider than Earth, and its magnetic

configuration promises more flares.



"Not only was solar flare activity quite high, but the Sun was

hurling so many CMEs into space that hardly a day went by without

one hitting Earth. Therefore, the frequency of geomagnetic storms

was also higher, followed by frequent deterioration of shortwave

propagation conditions. In summary, the 25th solar cycle continues

to evolve nicely."



Frank, VO1HP sent this from St. Johns, Newfoundland:



"On May 12 1957-2113 UTC, there was a strong 6M Es opening into mid

South America. Logged 20 stations using FT8. No CW or SSB heard.

Stations worked at VO1HP remote station: LU3CQ, CE3SX, 2SV, LI7DUE,

9AEA, 9DO, 1FAM, 8EX, CX3VB, PP5BK, LU2DPW, CX1VH, PU3AMB, CX6VM, LU3FAP, XQ3SK, XQ3MCC, CE3VRT, 3SOC, and LU5FF.



"Antenna 4el Yagi at 35ft overlooking ocean. K3 + PR6, KPA500

KAT500. Other VO1s seen: VO1CH, VO1SIX, and VO1AW."



On April 24, Rocky Riggs, W6RJK in Truckee, California wrote:



"I was not very active until recently when I was introduced to POTA.

The park I frequent the most would typically give me 40-60 contacts

in a 2 hour period.



"On Monday, April 24th, I went to the same park, and in 30+ minutes

had no contacts and couldn't hear anyone either. I later found out

that the solar storm was causing most of our radio problems. Until

then, I had never considered much about solar flares, or how the Sun

influences radio propagation. Now, finally, I'm trying to learn as

much as I can. The K7RA Solar Update in the ARRL Newsletter is

FANTASTIC and will be my source going forward to help me learn and

understand.



"Here's my question. Is there a 'real time' place where I can go to

determine if a particular band has good propagation (I typically use

20m and 40m)?



"You know, like before I go out and get all set up and it's a 'goose

egg.'"



As I first reported in Propagation Forecast Bulletin ARLP017, I told

him that a very useful tool (to use) is to check real time

geomagnetic indices with this:



https://www.swpc.noaa.gov/products/planetary-k-index



Nice quiet conditions show a planetary A index at 1 or 2, unsettled

conditions at 3, then above 3 conditions are disturbed. The scale is

logarithmic, so each point in either direction is important.



Another approach is to use pskreporter at

https://www.pskreporter.info/pskmap.html which is handy if you live

in a grid square that has many active hams, or a nearby grid that is

more populated.



You can check FT8 activity on any band. There is also a "Country of

Callsign" selection so you can check activity across your nation of

choice. Recently when I have raised nobody on 10 meter FT8 this

option showed no activity here in the Pacific Northwest but plenty

of 10 meter activity in the southeast United States.



Here is a new video from Dr. Tamitha Skov, WX6SWW:



https://youtu.be/xSQYjH6D_YA



NASA sunspot picture:



https://bit.ly/458DrPw



A video of a recent eruption:



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rm7M5pqjCgY



Here are articles about Radio Blackout:



https://bit.ly/434c5bw



https://bit.ly/3pWId2e



https://bit.ly/45hXTxh



https://bit.ly/3MEkCwa



NASA warning of a Solar Storm threat:



https://bit.ly/3pSK4p2



Sunspot numbers for May 11 through 17, 2023 were 152, 134, 120, 109,

103, 106, and 106, with a mean of 118.6. 10.7 cm flux was 163.4,

149.1, 143.8, 139.7, 134.5, 134.3, and 137.9, with a mean of 143.2.

Estimated planetary A indices were 9, 19, 13, 8, 6, 8, and 4, with a

mean of 9.6. Middle latitude A index was 10, 15, 12, 9, 6, 10, and

5, with a mean of 9.6.



