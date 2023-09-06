Solar activity was up this week, with the average daily sunspot

number increasing from 133.7 to 139, and average daily solar flux

from 155.3 to 166.8.



Average daily planetary A index stayed the same at 7.3, and average

middle latitude A index went from 7.9 to 8.6.



Predicted solar flux doesn't show any improvement, with peaks at 170

on June 23-25 and July 20-21.



The forecast shows solar flux at 168, 163, 157, 160, 157, 153, 160

and 150 on June 9-16, 155 on June 17-20, then 160 and 165 on June

21-22, 170 on June 23-25, then 168, 165 and 162 on June 26-28, 160

on June 29 through July 4, then 155, 150 and 145 on July 5-7, then

140, 135, 140, 143, 145 and 150 on July 8-13, and 155 on July 14-17.



Predicted planetary A index is 8, 5, 10 and 8 on June 9-12, 5 on

June 13-17, then 22, 15, 12 and 10 on June 18-21, 5 on June 22-26,

then 10, 12, 5 and 5 on June 27-30, then 8, 12 and 8 on July 1-3,

and 5 on July 4-7, then 10, 12 and 8 on July 8-10, and 5 on July

11-14, then 22. 15. 12 and 10 on July 15-18.



In some previous bulletins I was reporting 10 meter propagation

observed with FT8 only into Florida from my QTH in Seattle, and also

into Mexico at a similar distance.



Recently on 10 meters I am seeing propagation into VK/ZL, and in

North America mostly into Southern California, Nevada, Utah and

Arizona. Some seasonal variation, I suppose.



Weekly Commentary on the Sun, the Magnetosphere, and the Earth's

Ionosphere - June 8, 2023 from OK1HH:



"In the last seven days, solar activity has remained at a slightly

elevated level, with daily C-class flares and a few M-class flares.

This, together with the decrease in geomagnetic activity, has

resulted in a gradual increase in the daily maximum of the highest

usable frequencies of the F2 ionospheric layer. At the same time,

however, the attenuation in the lower ionospheric layers grew, which

manifested as earlier morning closures and later evening openings of

the longer shortwave bands.



"Particle clouds from CMEs during solar flares mostly did not reach

Earth - with one exception: on 7 June at 2224 UTC, the solar wind

speed jumped from 340 to 380 km/s. For a short time, the Earth's

magnetic field activity increased, usually only to K=3.



"The situation was further complicated by the sporadic-E layer,

whose season is approaching its peak.



"Inhomogeneities (non-uniformities) in the sporadic-E layer appeared

quite frequently and extended reflections were observed in the

ionograms.



"As a consequence, the scattering of electromagnetic waves was as

well manifested as attenuation. We are talking about the ionosphere

of the northern hemisphere of the Earth. Here we will wait for the

improvement when Summer ends there - which fortunately will be much

earlier than Summer ends in the troposphere."



While searching for something else, I ran across this article from

the RSGB:



http://bit.ly/45TjWuA



Mike, W9NY wrote:



"Having lived through multiple sunspot cycles since I was first

licensed in 1955, I cannot believe that 10 meters is nearly dead,

and 15 meters is minimally open. Nothing on 6 meters either.



"I discussed this with my cousin who is an astrophysicist at Oxford

who basically said, 'there are a lot of factors.' I'm just wondering

what our ham radio gurus think. I would have expected phenomenal

propagation but there is very little. Might this be related to

atomic/chemical changes in the Earth's ionosphere?"



I offered the WA4TTK Solar Data Plotting Utility as a record of

sunspot and solar flux data going back to 1989.



It can be updated weekly with a plain text file of the latest

propagation bulletin.



The data file can then be imported to any spreadsheet program for

analysis and custom graphing.



http://www.craigcentral.com/sol.asp



A new video from Dr. Tamitha Skov, WX6SWW:



https://youtu.be/-ElKuld9xW8



Send your tips, reports, observations, questions and comments to

k7ra@arrl.net. When reporting observations, don't forget to tell us

which mode you were operating.



For more information concerning shortwave radio propagation, see

http://www.arrl.org/propagation and the ARRL Technical Information

Service at http://arrl.org/propagation-of-rf-signals . For an

explanation of numbers used in this bulletin, see

http://arrl.org/the-sun-the-earth-the-ionosphere .



Also, check this article from September, 2002 QST:



https://www.arrl.org/files/file/Technology/tis/info/pdf/0209038.pdf



An archive of past propagation bulletins is at

http://arrl.org/w1aw-bulletins-archive-propagation . More good

information and tutorials on propagation are at http://k9la.us/ .



Instructions for starting or ending email distribution of ARRL

bulletins are at http://arrl.org/bulletins



Sunspot numbers for June 1 through 7, 2023 were 143, 147, 112, 110,

151, 133, and 177, with a mean of 139. 10.7 cm flux was 163.9,

162.3, 164.6, 168.3, 169.2, 171.8, and 167.2, with a mean of 166.8.

Estimated planetary A indices were 13, 5, 5, 11, 5, 7, and 5, with a

mean of 7.3. Middle latitude A index was 14, 8, 5, 11, 6, 10, and 6,

with a mean of 8.6.





