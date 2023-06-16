At 2256 UTC on June 16 the Australian Space Weather Forecast Centre

issued a geomagnetic warning: "The solar wind speed on UT day 15-Jun

has increased as the Earth entered a coronal hole wind stream after

15/0545UT. Increased geomagnetic activity is expected for 16-Jun

with isolated periods of G1-Minor level activity."



Earlier in the day I checked the NOAA planetary K index page, and it

showed a jump from K index of about 1.8 at 1200 UTC to about 4.1 at

1500 and again at 1800 UTC, then about 4.5 at 2100 UTC and 5.5 at

0000 UTC on June 16. At 0300 UTC it was down a bit to 5.



See, https://www.swpc.noaa.gov/products/planetary-k-index .



Solar activity declined this week, with average daily sunspot

numbers dropping from 139 to 122, while average daily solar flux

decreased from 166.8 to 154.8. This compares the current reporting

week of June 8-14 against the previous seven days.



Average daily planetary A index decreased from 7.3 to 5.7, and

average daily middle latitude A index from 8.6 to 6.7.



On June 14 Spaceweather.com reported two new sunspot groups emerging across the Sun's southeastern horizon.



Forecasters Cundiff and Trost of the U.S. Air Force 557th Weather

Wing predict solar flux at 155 on June 16-17, 160 on June 18-19,

then 155, 160 and 165 on June 20-22, 170 on June 23-25, then 168,

165 and 162 on June 26-28, 160 on June 29 through July 4, 165 on

July 5, 170 on July 6-8, then 155, 157, 153 and 160 on July 9-12,

150 on July 13-14, 155 on July 15-17, then 160 and 165 on July

18-19, and 170 on July 20-22.



Predicted planetary A index is 18, 12 and 8 on June 16-18, 5 on June

19-20, 8 on June 21-22, 5 on June 23-26, 12 on June 27-28, 5 on June

29-30, then 12 and 8 on July 1-2, 5 on July 3-7, 12 on July 8-10,

then 5, 5, and 12 on July 11-13, and 10 on July 14-15, and 5 on July

16-23.



These predictions look great for ARRL Field Day, which is June

24-25. Why? Solar flux peaks at 170 on June 23-25, and the predicted

planetary A index is a nice quiet 5 on June 22-26. Next week we will

present an updated forecast just prior to Field Day weekend.



Weekly Commentary on the Sun, the Magnetosphere, and the Earth's

Ionosphere June 16 - June 22, 2023 from F.K. Janda, OK1HH.



"The first half of June was quieter than May, both on the Sun and in

the Earth's magnetosphere and ionosphere.



"However, helioseismic maps of the far side of the Sun showed a

number of large active regions, probably sunspots. We therefore

expected an increase in activity. But that's not likely to happen

until a week from now.



"Even so, there were some rather unexpected eruptions of moderate

magnitude during the local midday, which triggered a SWF (Shortwave

Fading) that could have broken the QSO in the longer half of the

shortwave band.



"Meanwhile, we observed a coronal hole in the solar equator region

that crossed the central meridian on June 12.



"Associated with it is the co-rotating interaction region (CIR),

which are the transition zones between the slow and fast solar wind

streams. Since the accumulation of solar plasma in the solar wind

results in structures that are similar to the arrival of a CME, we

expected a geomagnetic storm on the evening of 15 June UTC. The

estimate was quite accurate - the disturbance began at 1500 UTC.



"We can expect the geomagnetic field to be active for a few more

days, including smaller storms."



K6LMN wrote:



"It was great on 6m last weekend. I was only on SSB on 6m, but I

understand it was open all over on FT8. I believe the openings were

caused by summer E-skip, not F2. I worked many, many stations in

your grid square. Roger K6LMN in DM04sb Los Angeles."



He sent this to N0JK:



"We on the West Coast were finally treated to some decent E-skip on

6 meters SSB and CW (do not know about FT8). The June VHF Contest

was just great Saturday and Sunday afternoons into early evening,

Pacific Daylight time. Before this contest the band out here has

been fairly quiet.



"So briefly, I was K6LMN/Limited Rover in DM03 DM04 all around LA.

I had a tight schedule with many social engagements plus two

funerals to attend. I could not get too serious with heavy artillery

or going to 5,000+ ft. mountaintops. For 6m I simply used my Larsen

5 ft. magmount on the car roof. The rig was my old IC-706IIG with

only 90 watts SSB. I was also on 2m, 1-1/4m, and 70 cm.



"Most DX contacts were on both days up to Oregon, Washington, Idaho,

Montana, BC, and Alberta. But the surprise was Sunday early evening.

Best 2 way DX was N9XG in EN60 (Indiana) and K9CT in EN50 (Illinois)

with 1 hour to go before contest close. They were like 5 by 5 on

peaks on SSB. I am sure all this big DX was double hop summer

E-skip.



"A surprise was VA6AN way up in Canada popping in/out on SSB with

peaks up to 5 by 5 Sunday eve about 6:30 pm local time. However, the

QRM was horrible (my whip is omnidirectional) so he did not work me.



"I worked K7YO up in CN85 (his alternate QTH) and he said he was

getting into Florida on SSB or CW or FT8 on 6M. Maybe triple hop

E-skip?



"I am unhappy that us West Coasters are not getting any F2 so far on

6m in Solar Cycle 25. I am 85 years old, licensed in 1955 and was

lucky to enjoy the all-time best F2 openings on 10m and 6m (AM) back

in the Golden Days in 1956-1958 in Solar Cycle 19. Incredible!"



N0JK sent a note on June 12 that he worked IK5YJY on 6 meter FT8. He

also wrote: "6M Es all weekend and 2M Es Sunday eve for the ARRL VHF

contest. By the way, you had a station (W9NY) comment about poor

conditions on 6M in last week's bulletin. Last weekend was awesome.

I made 3 JA contacts with 10w and a 3 el yagi from KS.



"Today A71VV (Qatar) was in to Northeast KS around 1400z."



Check out the images on the A71VV page on QRZ.com.



Scotty, W7PSK sent a note on June 12 listing countries worked on 6

meter FT8: Balearic Islands, France, Spain, England and Canada.



An image of the International Space Station over a sunspot:



https://bit.ly/3NgsByW



A video too:



https://bit.ly/43Em3B1



A study of the Sun's coldest region:



https://bit.ly/3X6ErQu



More sunspots.



https://bit.ly/3Nt5Ys6



Another breathless warning from South Asia about flares:



https://bit.ly/42Rt2FG



This weekend is the 64th annual CW weekend of the All Asian DX

Contest. See the JARL web site for rules:



https://bit.ly/43GPrXq



Sunspot numbers for June 8 through 14, 2023 were 149, 152, 116, 116,

116, 98, and 107, with a mean of 122. 10.7 cm flux was 168.5, 164.3,

161.2, 153.8, 146.1, 146.3, and 143.5, with a mean of 154.8.

Estimated planetary A indices were 5, 4, 5, 9, 6, 6, and 5, with a

mean of 5.7. Middle latitude A index was 6, 6, 4, 10, 8, 8, and 5,

with a mean of 6.7.



