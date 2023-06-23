Sunspot numbers and solar flux rose this week. There were two new

sunspot groups on June 15, another on June 17 and one more on June

18, three more on June 19, two more on June 20 and another on June

21.



Average daily sunspot number increased from 122 to 143, and average

daily solar flux rose from 154.8 to 165.4.



Average daily planetary A index jumped from 5.7 to 15.4, while the

middle latitude numbers increased from 6.7 to 13.1.



Predicted solar flux is 180 on June 23-24, 185 on June 25-27, 180 on

June 28, 175 on June 29 through July 1, 180 on July 2-3, 175 on July

4-5, 170 on July 6-10, then 165 on July 11, 160 on July 12-13, 165

on July 14-15, 160 and 155 on July 16-17, 160 on July 18-19, 165 on

July 20-24, 170 on July 25, 175 on July 26-28, and 180 on July

29-30.



Predicted planetary A index is 14, 10 and 8 on June 23-25, then 5,

5, and 12 on June 26-28, then 5, 5, and 12 again on June 29 through

July 1, 8 on July 2, 5 on July 3-7, 12 on July 8, 5 on July 9-11,

then a dramatic increase to 20 and 30 on July 12-13, 8 on July

14-15, and 12 on July 16-17, 10 on July 18, 5 on July 19-23, 12 on

July 24-25, 5 on July 26-27, 12 and 8 on July 28-29, and 5 on July

30 through August 3.



These predictions are from forecasters Liming and Dethlefsen of the

US Air Force 557th Weather Wing at Offutt AFB.



See https://bit.ly/3qRNJnr .



So, what does this forecast show for ARRL Field Day, which is this

weekend?



Geomagnetic numbers are a bit more unsettled than what was shown in

last week's bulletin, which had an A index of 5 for Friday through

Sunday. The latest shows 14, 10 and 8. Predicted solar flux looks

excellent, at 180, 180 and 185.



Of course, Field Day does not begin until Saturday, but here we also

include data for the day prior.



Here is a X1.1 solar flare video:



https://bit.ly/3CI0OCA



Another report from South Asia regarding solar flares as some sort

of existential threat. Don't worry. Nothing terrifying about what

they report, but there is a nice description of what the SOHO

observatory does.



https://bit.ly/444VhSk



https://soho.nascom.nasa.gov



Reader David Moore shared this video:



https://www.space.com/earth-sunlight-dance-solstice-video



Don't know why, but no weekly report from OK1HH this time around.



On Thursday I attended an online event, the "Space Weather

Enterprise Forum," thanks to a tip from K6PFA.



Most of the sessions concerned threats from solar flares, but there

was great commentary from Bill Murtaugh of NOAA's Space Weather

Prediction Center.



He noted that the current solar cycle should peak in summer 2024

instead of 2025 and will peak much stronger than the consensus

forecast from earlier in the cycle. He also noted that increased

flare activity always occurs in the years following a sunspot cycle

peak.



John Dudley, Managing Director of Flight Operations at American

Airlines gave an interesting presentation about how space weather

affects routing of international flights.



He mentioned their expert on space weather at the airline, and I

looked him up. Yes, a ham, KC1ENP. Could not find an email address

for him, so I sent a QSL card to make contact.



Thanks to https://spaceweather.com/ for this fascinating article about

setting up a personal space weather station. It is under the

heading, "A New Way To Detect Solar Flares":



https://essd.copernicus.org/articles/15/1403/2023/



Send your tips, reports, observations, questions and comments to

k7ra@arrl.net. When reporting observations, don't forget to tell us

which mode you were operating.



For more information concerning shortwave radio propagation, see

http://www.arrl.org/propagation and the ARRL Technical Information

Service at http://arrl.org/propagation-of-rf-signals . For an

explanation of numbers used in this bulletin, see

http://arrl.org/the-sun-the-earth-the-ionosphere .



Also, check this article from September, 2002 QST:



https://www.arrl.org/files/file/Technology/tis/info/pdf/0209038.pdf



An archive of past propagation bulletins is at

http://arrl.org/w1aw-bulletins-archive-propagation . More good

information and tutorials on propagation are at http://k9la.us/ .



Instructions for starting or ending email distribution of ARRL

bulletins are at http://arrl.org/bulletins .



Sunspot numbers for June 15 through 21, 2023 were 112, 120, 110,

133, 181, 155, and 190, with a mean of 143. 10.7 cm flux was 153.1,

157.2, 158.1, 164.1, 168.8, 180.1, and 176.4, with a mean of 165.4.

Estimated planetary A indices were 24, 38, 8, 10, 10, 10, and 8,

with a mean of 15.4. Middle latitude A index was 17, 24, 8, 12, 9,

13, and 9, with a mean of 13.1.



