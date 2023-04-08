The Australian Space Weather Forecasting Centre issued a geomagnetic disturbance warning at 0233 UTC on August 3.

"Two recent coronal mass ejections (CMEs) are expected to impact Earth on UT day 05-Aug, with the second possibly arriving early 06-Aug. G0-G1 geomagnetic conditions may be expected on 05-Aug, with a chance for isolated periods of G2 towards the end of the UT day on 05-Aug. Geomagnetic storm conditions may persist over 06-Aug."

Solar activity was up during this reporting week, July 27 through August 2.

Average daily sunspot numbers increased from 128.1 to 154.3, but average daily solar flux was about the same as last week, moving just from 172.2 to 173.

Geomagnetic indicators were quiet, with average daily planetary A index shifting from 11 to 8.3, while middle latitude numbers went from 11.1 to 9.3.

Predicted solar flux is 160 on August 4-5, 162 on August 6, 164 on August 7-8, 162 and 160 on August 9-10, 168 on August 11-12, 170 on August 13-16, 172 on August 17-18, then 170 and 168 on August 19-20, 170 on August 21-22, 172 on August 23, and 170 on August 24-27, then 165 on August 28-31, then 168, 170, 168, 165, 168, and 165 on September 1-6, 168 on September 7-8, and 170 on September 9-12.

Predicted planetary A index 15, 26, 15 and 8 on August 4-7, 5 on August 8-10, 8 on August 11-12, 5 on August 13-25, then 12 and 10 on August 26-27, and 5 on August 28-31, 12 and 10 on September 1-2, 5 on September 3-5, 10 on September 6, 8 on September 7-8, and 5 on September 9-17.

Here are reports from two of his colleagues at Czech observatories. "Solar activity forecast for the period August 4-10, 2023.

Activity level: mostly low to moderate

X-ray background flux (1.0-8.0 A): in the range C1.1-C2.5

Radio flux (10.7 cm): a fluctuation in the range 155-185

Events: class C (2-15/day), class M (0-3/day), class X (0-2/period), proton (0-1/period)

Relative sunspot number (Ri): in the range 124-220

Martina Pavelkova RWC Prague, Astronomical Institute, Solar Dept., Ondrejov, Czech Republic"

"Geomagnetic activity forecast for the period August 4-10, 2023

Quiet: Aug 3, 5-8

Unsettled: Aug 4-5, 9-10

Active: Jul 10

Minor storm: 0

Major storm: 0

Severe storm: 0

Next week, we do not expect any storming event. Currently we expect quiet to unsettled conditions. The most unsettled episode is expected at the end of current forecast period, August 9-10.

Tomas Bayer RWC Prague Institute of Geophysics of the ASCR, Prague Department of Geomagnetism Budkov observatory (BDV)"

Look at all the sunspots on August 3! https://bit.ly/45fC1lE

CMEs: https://bit.ly/3ORBO2J https://bit.ly/3qg2aSe

In an exchange with Carl Luetzelschwab, K9LA and OK1HH, Carl commented, "Many papers show that climate change has affected the ionosphere. Is the change enough to actually notice it in predictions and in on-the-air operations? To answer the prediction aspect, I looked at Millstone Hill (Massachusetts) foE and foF2 ionosonde data at 1700 UTC (around local noon) for October 1998 (V1 smoothed sunspot number = 70) and January 2023 (V2 smoothed sunspot number = 114, which gives a V1 number of 80). The data is 24 years apart, and I figured a trend due to climate change might show up if there was one. I compared the ionosonde data to what VOACAP predicted for those two months."

His conclusion? No effect.

V1 and V2 refer to the new and old version sunspot numbers, explained here: https://www.sidc.be/SILSO/newdataset

This relates to the statement in the OK1HH report in

http://arrl.org/w1aw-bulletins-archive/ARLP027/2023

last month about global changes affecting propagation.

Sunspot numbers for July 27 through August 2, 2023 were 154, 148,147, 139, 197, 160, and 135, with a mean of 154.3 10.7 cm flux was 165.3, 168.2, 178.6, 174.4, 177.1, 174.7, and 172.9, with a mean of 173. Estimated planetary A indices were 7, 6, 9, 9, 6, 9, and 12, with a mean of 8.3. Middle latitude A index was 7, 5, 8, 18, 8, 9, and 10, with a mean of 9.3.