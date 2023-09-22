ASWFC GEOMAGNETIC DISTURBANCE WARNING ISSUED AT 0249UTC on 22 SEPTEMBER 2023 BY THE AUSTRALIAN SPACE WEATHER FORECASTING CENTRE:



"Solar wind streams from a pair of coronal holes are expected to

mildly increase geomagnetic activity at times during the interval

late 22-Sep to 24-Sep.



"INCREASED GEOMAGNETIC ACTIVITY EXPECTED FROM 22-24 SEPTEMBER 2023."



Nine new sunspot groups appeared this week, but the averages were

lower.



A new sunspot group appeared every day from September 15-17, four

more on September 18, and one each day on September 19-20.



On Thursday, the start of the next reporting week two more sunspot

groups appeared.



Average daily sunspot numbers declined from 138.1 to 118.4, while

average daily solar flux went from 159.9 to 149.3.



The Autumnal Equinox in the Northern Hemisphere occurs on Saturday,

September 23 at 2:50 AM EDT, or 0650z. The change in seasons has

been evident recently with improving propagation on 10 and 12

meters.



A fast moving CME hit Earth on September 18, sparking dramatic

displays of aurora across the northern tier of North America and in

Europe as far south as France.



Alaska's college A index was 49 and 61 on September 18-19, while the

planetary A index was 30 and 49.



Predicted solar flux is 162, 162 and 165 on September 22-24, 160 on

September 25-28, 135 on September 29-30, then 130, 135, 130 and 135

on October 1-4, 140 on October 5-6, 135 on October 7-8, then 140,

145 and 145 on October 9-11, then 150, 150, 155 and 150 on October

12-15, and 155, 150, 145 and 145 on October 16-19, then 150, 150 and

145 on October 20-22, 140 on October 23-24, 135 on October 25-27,

then 130, 135, 130 and 135 on October 28-31.



Predicted planetary A index is 15 on September 22, 22 on September

23-24, then 12 and 8 on September 25-26, 5 on September 27-28, 12

and 8 on September 29-30, 5 October 1-11, 8 on October 12, then 5 on

October 13-19, 12 on October 20, 5 on October 21-24, then 8, 12 and

8 on October 25-27, then 5 on October 28 into the first week of

November.



Weekly Commentary on the Sun, the Magnetosphere, and the Earth's

Ionosphere - September 21, 2023 from OK1HH:



"Although the site https://solarham.net/ launched on March 15, 2006,

created and still maintained solely by Kevin,VE3EN, is primarily

intended for amateur radio users, it is also very well regarded by

professional astronomers. In addition to information about the Sun,

it contains everything needed to understand the causes of changes in

the ionosphere, and also provides an overview and forecast of the

Earth's magnetic field activity. On Thursday, September 21, we read:

'Solar activity is predicted to remain at low (C-Flares) to moderate

(M-Flares) levels during the next 24 hours. AR-3435 is considered

the most likely region to produce a moderate to strong solar flare.'



"The information can be supplemented by saying that the level of

solar activity has been rising in recent days, and this rise was

accompanied by an increase in solar wind speed from 400 km/s to over

600 km/s between 18-20 September. In particular, the solar wind

proton influx increased significantly on 18 September; moreover, a

geomagnetic disturbance with intensity G2 (Moderate) to G3 (Strong)

took place on 18-19 September.



"The Earth's ionosphere responded to these events with a significant

decrease in MUF, especially since 18 September. Shortwave conditions

were above average for the last time on 10-12 September, including a

positive phase of the disturbance on the latter day. Around the

equinox we usually expect improvement, but now it was the opposite

as a result of disturbances.



"As another very good source of information, I can particularly

recommend the Space Weather Monitor

(https://www.ionosonde.iap-kborn.de/actuellz.htm), as it also

contains the most important data on the Earth's ionosphere."



From reader David Moore, on Parker Solar Probe:



https://bit.ly/3ELWC5E



More Parker Solar Probe news:



https://bit.ly/3EOVEpl



A new video from Dr. Tamitha Skov, WX6SWW:



https://youtu.be/pU6i_2FVR2g



Also, check this article from September, 2002 QST:



https://bit.ly/3Rc8Njt



An archive of past propagation bulletins is at

http://arrl.org/w1aw-bulletins-archive-propagation . More good

information and tutorials on propagation are at http://k9la.us/ .



Sunspot numbers for September 14 through 20, 2023 were 110, 96, 88,

94, 139, 143, and 159, with a mean of 118.4. 10.7 cm flux was

145.2, 139.1, 140.4, 144.6, 154.5, 166.1, and 155.5, with a mean of

149.3. Estimated planetary A indices were 18, 7, 7, 16, 30, 49, and

16, with a mean of 20.4. Middle latitude A index was 13, 7, 5, 14,

21, 38, and 15, with a mean of 18.1.



