Solar activity was up for this reporting week, September 21-27.

Eight new sunspot groups appeared, two on September 21, two more on

September 22, two more on September 25, another on September 26 and

another on September 27.



The average daily sunspot number jumped from 118.4 to 170.6, while

average daily solar flux went from 149.3 to 168.8.



The Autumnal Equinox was last weekend in the Northern Hemisphere, so

our Earth is bathed in equal amounts of solar radiation in both

hemispheres.



The average daily planetary A index went from 20.4 to 17, while

middle latitude numbers changed from 18.1 to 13.7. Thursday had the

strongest geomagnetic activity, and Alaska's college A index was 68,

triggering a geomagnetic storm with aurora visible across the

northern tier of the United States. Activity peaked around 1200-1800

UTC, with planetary K index at 5.33.



Regarding solar flux predictions, the next predicted peak is at 168

on October 20-23.



Predicted flux values are 148 on September 29-30, then 145, 143 and

145 on October 1-3, 148 on October 4-5, 155 on October 6, 160 on

October 7-8, 155 on October 9, 150 on October 10-11, 145 on October

12-14, then 150, 155, 155, 160 and 165 on October 15-19, 168 on

October 20-23, then 164, 160, 160, 168 and 150 on October 24-28,

then 145 and 150 on October 29-30, 155 on October 31 through

November 2, 160 on November 3-4, and 155 on November 5.



Predicted planetary A index is 5, 12, and 8 on September 29 through

October 1, then 8, 15, 12, 8 and 15, on October 2-5, then 5 on

October 6-21, then 10 and 8 on October 22-23, and 5 on October 24

through November 7, and 55 on November 8.



Weekly Commentary on the Sun, the Magnetosphere, and the Earth's

Ionosphere - September 27, 2023 from OK1HH:



"During September we saw nearly regular fluctuations in solar and

geomagnetic activity. M-class flares occurred nearly every day, some

accompanied by plasma eruptions (CMEs). On 24-25 September, the

fourth and strongest solar-origin proton cloud (G3) of the month

struck Earth.



"With such a large number of disturbances, each lasting several

days, there was a significant decrease in MUF and a general

deterioration of shortwave propagation (September 3-5, 13-15, 18-20

and since 25 September).



"After these disturbances, due to the high solar activity,

relatively rapid improvements followed, the best of which was

observed from 10 September onward. It culminated in a positive phase

of disturbance during the daytime hours of UTC on 12 September, with

the highest MUF values, and thus the best opening of the upper

shortwave bands. This also made the following deterioration, which

started already on the night of 13 September, even more noticeable.



"Given the number and duration of disturbances and despite several

improvements, overall propagation was below average. This pattern

began in August and given the trend in solar activity, looks set to

continue for the time being."



Gregory Andracke, W2BEE sent these two articles about Aurora

Borealis:



Sunspot numbers for September 21 through 27, 2023 were 159, 184,

198, 172, 164, 179, and 138, with a mean of 170.6. 10.7 cm flux was

168.1, 175.7, 173, 173.7, 170.2, 164.9, and 156, with a mean of

168.8. Estimated planetary A indices were 10, 8, 10, 21, 23, 32, and

15, with a mean of 17. Middle latitude A index was 10, 7, 9, 17, 15,

26, and 12, with a mean of 13.7.



