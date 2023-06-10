At 2308 UTC on October 5, the Australian Space Weather Forecasting Centre issued a geomagnetic disturbance warning.

"A recent, mild CME impact, combined with the expected arrival of a coronal hole high speed wind stream on 7 Oct, gives the chance for G1 geomagnetic conditions over 6 and 7 Oct."

Seven new sunspot groups emerged over the past week, but overall solar activity declined.

We are currently enjoying improved HF propagation with the change of seasons after the autumnal equinox. This is particularly noticeable on 12 and 10 meters.

Here is an optimistic news story about the current solar cycle.

One new sunspot group appeared on September 30, three more on October 1, and one on each of the following days, October 2, 3 and 4. On October 5, two more sunspot groups appeared, and the daily sunspot number shot up to 179, the highest since September 26. Previously, a high of 219 was on July 12.

Average daily sunspot number declined from 170.6 to 128.6, while average daily solar flux went from 168.8 to 155.6.

Geomagnetic indicators were quieter. Average daily planetary A index went from 17 to 9.1, and average daily middle latitude A index declined from 13.7 to 8.9.

The outlook for the next month has predicted solar flux at 158 on October 6 and 7, 155, 152, 152, 150 and 145 on October 8 to 12, 158 on October 13 and 14, 156 on October 15 to 17, 154 on October 18 to 20, 152 on October 21, 154 on October 22 and 23, 156 and 158 on October 24 and 25, 160 on October 26 to 28, 162 on October 29 to 31, then 164 on November 1 to 3, 168 on November 4, 165 on November 5 and 6, 162 and 160 on November 7 and 8, 158 on November 9 and 10, and 156 on November 11 to 13.

Predicted planetary A index is 18, 25, 10 and 5 on October 6 to 9, 8 on October 10 and 11, 5 on October 12 to 21, then 10 and 8 on October 22 to 23, 5 on October 24 to 28, then 15, 12, 8, 15 and 8 on October 29 through November 2, and 5 on November 3 through the middle of the month.

Flares in the news:

Weekly Commentary on the Sun, the Magnetosphere, and the Earth's Ionosphere -- October 5, 2023 from Frantisek K. Janda, OK1HH.

"After witnessing a number of solar flares (though at most of moderate magnitude) during the past month, plus three solar plasma cloud impacts (CMEs), late September and early October, which were a bit quieter.

However, the development of solar and especially geomagnetic activity was so irregular that it was difficult to make predictions for the following days. The geomagnetic calm on 28 September did not mean an improvement in shortwave propagation conditions, but rather a deterioration compared to the previous day, which was not calm. The improvement on 2 and 3 October was the result of a relative calm with non-declining solar activity.

Subsequent developments were mostly quieter. Nevertheless, there were significant fluctuations in MUF on 4 October with a slight deterioration. The explanation for the causes can be found mainly in the timing of the overall development. Specifically, deterioration often occurred after geomagnetic activity increased overnight. In addition, sporadic layer E activity increased at times (especially on 4-5 October). There was also a slight increase in the concentration of protons in the solar wind on 3 October and especially still on 5 October.

Irregular propagation conditions can be expected to continue, yet there should already be less of a difference between expectations and actual developments in October than there was in September."

Time lapse animation of sunspot:

Max White M0VNG sent this, about the solar atmosphere:

Check these links for the upcoming HamSCI propagation tests during upcoming solar eclipses, the first on October 14, 2023:

New report from Dr. Tamitha Skov, WX6SWW:

An archive of past propagation bulletins is at

Also, check this article from September, 2002 QST:

Sunspot numbers for September 28 through October 4, 2023 were 109, 102, 106, 136, 146, 150, and 151, with a mean of 128.6. 10.7 cm flux was 147.8, 155, 159.1, 161.1, 157.4, 153.7, and 155, with a mean of 155.6. Estimated planetary A indices were 6, 12, 10, 9, 9, 8, and 10, with a mean of 9.1. Middle latitude A index was 5, 13, 11, 9, 10, 6, and 8, with a mean of 8.9.