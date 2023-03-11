"GEOMAGNETIC DISTURBANCE WARNING ISSUED AT 2333 UTC on 02 NOVEMBER 2023 BY THE AUSTRALIAN SPACE WEATHER FORECASTING CENTRE.



"A possible glancing impact from a CME first observed on 31-Oct

combined with a glancing impact from a CME first observed on 2-Nov

is expected to produce a chance of G1 geomagnetic activity on 4-Nov

and G0-G1 activity on 5-Nov."



Seven new sunspot groups emerged in this reporting week, October 26

through November 1. Two on October 26, one on October 27, another on

October 28, two more on October 31 and another on November 1. One

more appeared on November 2.



Average daily sunspot numbers rose from 41.9 to 76.7, while average

daily solar flux increased from 123.5 to 137.5.



Predicted solar flux is 158, 160, 162, 158 and 155 on November 3-7,

150 on November 8-9, 148, 136, and 134 on November 10-12, 130 on

November 13-15, then 125, 123, and 120 on November 16-18, then 125

on November 19-22, and 130 on November 23-26, then 132 on November

27, 134 on November 28-29, 136 on November 30 through December 2,

140 and 138 on December 3-4, 136 on December 5-6, then 138. 136 and

134 on December 7-9 and 130 on December 10-12.



Predicted planetary A index is 5, 8, 12, 8 and 5 on November 3-7, 12

on November 8-9, 8 on November 10, 5 on November 11-13, then 8 and

10 on November 14-15, 5 on November 16-21, then 15, 10, 15, 15, 20,

15 and 8 on November 22-28, 5 on November 29 through December 5,

then 12 and 8 on December 6-7 and 5 on December 8-10.



"Weekly Commentary on the Sun, the Magnetosphere, and the Earth's

Ionosphere - November 03, 2023 from F.K. Janda, OK1HH.



"The coronal hole we saw in the northwest of the solar disk has

already fallen beyond its limb. Now we're looking at another fairly

large coronal hole in the southeast. At the same time, both sunspot

and flare activity decreased in the west and increased in the east.

Fortunately, the solar wind from the eastern half of the disk rarely

reaches the Earth's neighborhood. Therefore, the frequency of

geomagnetic disturbances is lower.



"This is valid for most days in the first half of November. As the

solar activity could also increase, we can expect more stable and

overall, slightly better shortwave propagation. After that, however,

the solar flux will gradually return from 160 perhaps to somewhere

near 120. Therefore, MUF values will begin to slowly decline.



"As long as the coronal hole remains stable and persists in the

solar disk after passing through the central meridian, disturbances

will become more frequent. Therefore, shortwave propagation will

gradually deteriorate, but no reliable forecast can be made very far

ahead."



From Dave, N4KZ in Frankfort, Kentucky, EM78:



"At 1545 UTC on October 7, I experienced the thrill of a lifetime

when 3B9FR, Robert on Rodrigues Island in the Indian Ocean, answered

my CQ on 6-meter FT8. I had already worked 3B9FR 10 times over the

last 20 years on CW, SSB and FT8 on various HF bands but I never

anticipated working him on 6 meters.



"The morning began when I worked HC5VF at 1534 UTC with a very

strong signal. Hearing nothing else from the south, I turned my Yagi

toward Europe hoping perhaps someone there would decode my CQ. After

six unsuccessful CQs, Robert called me. I took a screenshot of our

QSO. I plan to have it framed for the shack wall. According to his

QRZ.com page, Robert runs 75 watts to a new 6-element quad on 6

meters. I was running 250 watts to a 3-element Yagi at 60 feet.



"On October 23, from 2059 to 2359 UTC, I worked 18 South Americans

on 6-meter FT8. Stations worked were in Argentina, Uruguay and

Brazil. Then the band changed around to the Pacific and for the

first time in some 30 years on 6 meters, I copied stations in

Australia. I decoded five stations in VK4, two in New Caledonia and

3D2AG in Fiji. Sadly, despite numerous calls, I did not work anyone

in the Pacific that day. But it was still a thrill to hear those

entities for the first time on 6 meters. And of course, the QSO into

the Indian Ocean, at a distance greater than 10,000 miles, made up

for it.



"I was very active on 2-meter SSB and CW from the mid-1970s until

about 2010 when I grew bored and took down my 2-meter Yagi. Earlier

this year, I felt the urge to return to the low end of 2 meters.

This time, FT8 seems to mostly have replaced SSB and CW for

weak-signal work. Since June 28, I have worked 30 states and 102

grid squares with my new 13-element Yagi.



"The big five-day tropo opening in August produced more than 160

QSOs from Colorado to Connecticut. In the middle of the afternoon

toward the end of that August opening, I decoded both ends of a QSO

between WQ0P in KS and W1VD in CT, I had worked both of them

earlier, but it was really something to watch them working over

about a 1,500 mile path."



From Bob, KB1DK:



"Conditions on 10 meters were fair for the CQWW SSB contest this

past weekend. While propagation was good from Connecticut to the

Middle East, south and central Europe, signals from Scandinavia, and

north/central Russia were barely readable. This was in sharp

contrast to the conditions on the weekend of October 14th when I

worked 45 stations with strong signals in the Scandinavia Contest on

Saturday morning.



"On October 15th, I operated mobile for the first time. Using an old

Kenwood TS-570 and a quarter wave vertical magnetically mounted on

the roof, I logged 28 QSOs in 2 hours including South Africa,

Greece, South Russia and Scandinavia with respectable reports from a

fixed hilltop location. It was well worth the effort to wire up the

car. I did not want to miss out on the great propagation on 10

meters, especially after the conditions this past spring and last

fall.



"If you have an old rig, consider investing for a magnetic mount and

a 10 meter whip. You won't be disappointed. My next operating

location will be from the beach on Long Island Sound.



"All the best from the east coast."



K7SS reported to the Western Washington DX Club that he worked 10

meters only in the CQ World Wide SSB DX Contest, with 643 QSOs in 28

zones and 75 countries for a claimed score of 177,984 points.



Articles about an early peak of Solar Cycle 25:



https://bit.ly/3FF26jh



https://bit.ly/40ndQQN



https://bit.ly/45REtys



Trailblazing female astronomers, one is Mrs. Annie Maunder:



https://bit.ly/478EfEo



New video from Dr. Tamitha Skov, WX6SWW:



https://youtu.be/M4VBAuSpVZc



Send your tips, reports, observations, questions and comments to

k7ra@arrl.net. When reporting observations, don't forget to tell us

which mode you were operating.



An archive of past propagation bulletins is at

http://arrl.org/w1aw-bulletins-archive-propagation . More good

information and tutorials on propagation are at http://k9la.us/ .



Also, check this article from September, 2002 QST:



https://bit.ly/3Rc8Njt



Sunspot numbers for October 26 through November 1, 2023 were 57, 66,

70, 61, 62, 116, and 105, with a mean of 76.7. 10.7 cm flux was

126.4, 127.5, 128, 135.2, 139.7, 147.3, and 158.6, with a mean of

137.5. Estimated planetary A indices were 23, 11, 19, 28, 12, 9, and

9, with a mean of 15.9. Middle latitude A index was 18, 9, 13, 21,

10, 6, and 6, with a mean of 11.9.



