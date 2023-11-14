"ASWFC GEOMAGNETIC DISTURBANCE WARNING ISSUED AT 2310 UTC/09 NOVEMBER 2023 BY THE AUSTRALIAN SPACE WEATHER FORECASTING CENTRE:



"G1-G2 geomagnetic conditions are expected over 11-12 Nov, with a

slight chance of G3 due to the anticipated arrival of a halo CME

first observed 09-Nov. Conditions are expected to ease to background

levels on 13-Nov."



A great, big geomagnetic storm on Sunday disrupted the second day of

ARRL CW Sweepstakes. Planetary A index for the day was 57, and the

highest 3-hour planetary K index readings were 6, 6, 7 and 6.33 from

1200-2100 UTC. This was triggered by a coronal mass ejection (CME).



This reporting week, ending November 8, saw six new emerging sunspot

groups, one on each day, except November 6.



Solar activity improved, with average daily sunspot number

increasing from 76.7 to 89.7. Average daily solar flux rose from

137.5 to 151.7.



Geomagnetic activity increased. Average daily planetary A index

changed from 15.9 to 22.3 and middle latitude A index rose from 11.9

to 14.6.



The most active days were Sunday and Monday when the planetary A

index was 57 and 40, respectively.



Predicted solar flux is 140 on November 10-11, then 145, 130 and 135

on November 12-14, 130 on November 15-16, 123 and 120 on November

17-18, 125 on November 19-22, 130 on November 23-26, then 132, 134

and 134 on November 27-29, 136 on November 30 through December 2,

then 140 and 138 on December 3-4, 136 on December 5-6, then 138, 136

and 134 on December 7-9, 130 on December 10-12, then 125, 123 and

120 on December 13-15, and 125 on December 16-19.



Predicted planetary A index is 10, 8, 8, 12 and 10 on November

10-14, then 5 on November 15-21, then 15, 10 and 15 on November

22-24, then 15, 20, 15 and 8 on November 25-28, then 5 on November

29 through December 5, then 12 and 8 on December 6-7, 5 on December

8-10, then 8, 10, and 8 on December 11-13, and 5 on December 14-18.



Weekly Commentary on the Sun, the Magnetosphere, and the Earth's

Ionosphere - November 9, 2023, from F.K. Janda, OK1HH.



"In agreement with the prediction, two CMEs probably hit the Earth

on 4 and 5 November in succession (at least the second one on 3

November, also in the northern hemisphere of the Sun, was a 'full

halo CME').



"A G1 class geomagnetic storm was expected for the arrival of both

CMEs. The expectation was gradually changed to G2, but in fact its

intensity reached G3 (since 5 November 1743 UT, by K = 7).



"A relatively recently described and still somewhat mysterious

phenomenon, referred to as 'STEVE' (Strong Thermal Emission Velocity

Enhancement), was also observed.



"It looks like an aurora, but unlike the aurora, it can be detected

already in weaker storms (by K = 4 or more). They are caused by hot

(3000 deg C) jets of gas flowing through the Earth's magnetosphere

at speeds in excess of 6 km/s.



"For the shortwave propagation, the positive phase of the

disturbance development (with increase of MUF and overall

improvement) was observed not only on November 4, but even better

after a pause on November 5. This was followed by a massive

deterioration, especially on 6 November, continuing to some extent

on 7 November. Although the influx of fast solar wind with enhanced

proton content continued, an increase in MUF followed with relative

improvement in shortwave propagation conditions as early as 8-9

November."



On Friday, November 3, W0IY wrote:



"I was very pleased with great conditions to Europe and North Africa

Saturday October 28 at 1700 UTC on 10 meters SSB. Happily working

stations when I saw a spot for Vanuatu. Tuned to the freq and easily

worked him. Didn't change the beam.



"Sunday morning same conditions and there is a spot for Reunion

Island. 1 call.



"Neither sounded like long path. Both strong signals in Cedar

Rapids, Iowa.



"Just seems like odd propagation."



I ran some paths with W6ELprop software, and to Reunion from W0IY

the best time for 10 meters on this 10,000 mile path would be

1630-1800 UTC, with possible openings also from 1530-1900 UTC.



An article on recent aurora:



https://bit.ly/467cs6d



A solar eruption resembling a "Canyon of Fire":



https://bit.ly/3sBIGZo



Scientists discover new truth about the Sun's structure:



https://www.indy100.com/science-tech/the-sun-structure-new-discovery



A new video from Dr. Tamitha Skov, WX6SWW.



https://youtu.be/nPrxI0KJmv4



Send your tips, reports, observations, questions, and comments to

k7ra@arrl.net. When reporting observations, don't forget to tell us

which mode you were operating.



An archive of past propagation bulletins is at

http://arrl.org/w1aw-bulletins-archive-propagation . More good

information and tutorials on propagation are at http://k9la.us/ .



Also, check this article from September, 2002 QST:



https://bit.ly/3Rc8Njt



Instructions for starting or ending email distribution of ARRL

bulletins are at http://arrl.org/bulletins .



Sunspot numbers for November 2 through 8, 2023 were 113, 106, 95,

81, 67, 74, and 92, with a mean of 89.7. 10.7 cm flux was 158.4,

156.1, 155.3, 154.8, 146.2, 145.1, and 145.7, with a mean of 151.7.

Estimated planetary A indices were 7, 4, 14, 57, 40, 18, and 16,

with a mean of 22.3. Middle latitude A index was 4, 3, 12, 30, 27,

11, and 15, with a mean of 14.6.



