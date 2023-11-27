Geomagnetic conditions were very quiet last weekend, good conditions

for the ARRL Phone Sweepstakes. But there was much more geomagnetic

activity toward the end of the reporting week, when the planetary A

index jumped to 30 and Alaska's College A index reached 60, a very

high value.



This past weekend was the CW portion of the CQ World Wide DX

Contest.



Solar activity really picked up in the past few days, with three new

sunspot groups on November 17, 18 and 19, then six new groups on

November 20, another on November 21, and three more groups on

Thanksgiving Day, November 23.



Sunspot numbers on Tuesday through Thursday, November 21-23 were

138, 174 and 176, and the total sunspot area on Thursday was 1560

millionths of the solar surface, the largest in a long time.



Average daily sunspot number rose from 80.1 to 83.3, while average

daily solar flux went from 133.8 to 146. Average daily planetary A

index went from 10.4 to 10.1, and middle latitude numbers from 8.6

to 7.3.



Predicted solar flux is 195 on November 24-28, then 190, 185, 155

and 152 on November 29 through December 2, then 150, 148 and 145 on

December 3-5, 140 on December 6-8, 145 on December 9-10, 140 on

December 11-17, 145 on December 18-23, 148 on December 24, 152 on

December 25-26, 155 on December 27-28, then 152, 150 and 148 on

December 29-31.



Predicted planetary A index is 5 and 10 on November 24-25, 15 on

November 26-27, 8 on November 28, 5 on November 29 through December

3, then 10, 16, 12 and 10 on December 4-7, 5 on December 8-11, then

10 and 8 on December 12-13, 5 on December 14-17, then 10, 15 and 12

on December 18-20, then 8, 8, 5, 8 and 8 on December 21-25, and 5 on

December 26-30.



Weekly Commentary on the Sun, the Magnetosphere, and the Earth's

Ionosphere November 24-30, 2023, from F.K. Janda, OK1HH:



"After passing through a twenty-seven day low in mid-November, solar

activity began to increase. Slowly at first, then steeply in recent

days. What was common to the whole period was that the predictions

of further developments were not fulfilled. Shortwave propagation

conditions were, with a few exceptions, worse than expected.



"In the second half of last week, the Earth's magnetic field was

calm despite the eruption of a magnetic filament on the Sun on

November 16, which threw a CME almost directly toward the Earth. We

expected the CME to arrive on November 19. On the contrary, quiet

days followed on November 19-20. Then, despite seven new sunspot

groups and calm in the Earth's magnetosphere, propagation conditions

did not improve until November 20.



"Improvement occurred on 21 November, when the onset of the

geomagnetic disturbance was accompanied by two positive phases of

development with increases in MUF and an overall improvement in

conditions (at intervals of 10-13 UTC and 16-19 UTC).



"The following evolution could be expected - there was a

deterioration of propagation conditions in the negative phase of the

disturbance development on 22 November. However, the deterioration

was short-lived, after which, thanks to the increasing solar

activity, an improvement occurred already on 23 November.



"Although solar activity continues to increase, there is a coronal

hole near the five active regions in the northeast quadrant of the

solar disk. This configuration will cause further increases in solar

wind speed and therefore more frequent alternation of better and

worse days."



In a message titled "6 Meter F2 November 22" Jon Jones, N0JK wrote:



"Despite a predicted CME impact over the weekend of November 18-19

missing the Earth, the geomagnetic field had minor storm conditions

November 22. The K index went to 5. This was enough of a nudge for

the F2 MUF to climb above 50 MHz to South America.



"I had several HC stations in around 1503z including HC2AO, HC2FG

and HC1MD/2. The opening lasted about 45 minutes then faded. Later

F2 appeared to the Caribbean area. I logged PJ4MM in FK52 at 1615z.



"Stations in the Minneapolis, MN area had an opening to Namibia with

V51WW working numerous W9 and W0 stations on 6 Meter FT8."



In the current issue of the ARRL Letter there is an article about

two hams who are 100 miles apart in Florida who made contact via a

10 meter FM repeater in Switzerland.



The annual ARRL 160-Meter Contest will be this weekend, December

1-3:



https://www.arrl.org/160-meter



Looking forward, the annual ARRL 10-Meter Contest will be on

December 9-10:



https://www.arrl.org/10-meter



Two new video reports from Dr. Tamitha Skov, WX6SWW:



https://youtu.be/DDh8-j1yOw0



https://youtu.be/tZ7BZd6LKzU



Two articles on a big sunspot group:



https://bit.ly/40TWATp



https://bit.ly/47P9C7d



Sunspot numbers for November 16 through 22, 2023 were 28, 26, 39,

51, 127, 138, and 174, with a mean of 83.3. 10.7 cm flux was 117.9,

119.6, 127.1, 140.1, 156.5, 171.5, and 189.5, with a mean of 146.

Estimated planetary A indices were 8, 3, 3, 4, 5, 18, and 30, with a

mean of 10.1. Middle latitude A index was 7, 3, 2, 3, 4, 15, and 17,

with a mean of 7.3.





