"GEOMAGNETIC DISTURBANCE WARNING ISSUED AT 0132 UTC ON 15 DECEMBER 2023 BY THE AUSTRALIAN SPACE WEATHER FORECASTING CENTRE.



"Two predominately westward CMEs were observed on 14-Dec and

component arrivals are expected on 17-Dec.



"INCREASED GEOMAGNETIC ACTIVITY EXPECTED FOR 17 DECEMBER 2023."



Spaceweather.com issued this alert on Thursday:



"MAJOR X-CLASS SOLAR FLARE: The Sun just unleashed the strongest

solar flare of Solar Cycle 25 (so far), an X2.8-class explosion from

unstable sunspot AR3514. The blast caused a deep shortwave radio

blackout over the Americas and may have hurled a fast CME toward

Earth."



Solar activity declined this week. Average daily sunspot numbers

dropped from 121.1 to 110.3, and average daily solar flux from 146.5

to 129.8.



With such low geomagnetic activity, conditions were good for last

weekend's ARRL 10 Meter Contest, although some wished for more

sunspots.



Six new sunspot groups appeared this week. The first two on December

8, another two on December 11 and 12, and two more on December 13.



Geomagnetic conditions were quieter, with planetary A index dropping

from 14.1 to 5.6, and middle latitude numbers from 7.3 to 4.6.



Predicted solar flux shows some expected improvement, with values

peaking at 160 on December 20-22, and 155 on January 23.



Predicted solar flux is 135 on December 15-16, then 145, 150 and 155

on December 17-19, 160 on December 20-22, but dropping back to 140

on December 23-24, 150 on December 25-26, then 155, 150 and 145 on

December 27-29, then 140 on December 30 through January 2, 2024, and

135 on January 3-5, then 130, 125, 120, 118, and 120 on January

6-10, 122 on January 11-12, then 124, 125, and 130 on January 13-15,

135 on January 16-18, 140 on January 19-20, and 150 on January

21-22.



Predicted planetary A index is 18 and 22 on December 15-16, 12 on

December 17-18, then 18, 8, 8, 20 and 10 on December 19-23, 5 on

December 24-29, 8 on December 30-31, then 10 and 8 on January 1-2,

2024, 5 on January 3-6, 12 on January 7-9, 8 and 5 on January 10-11,

12 on January 12-13, then 15, 25, 8, 5, 20 and 10 on January 14-19,

and 5 for at least the following few days.



"Weekly Commentary on the Sun, the Magnetosphere, and the Earth's

Ionosphere December 15-21, 2023 from F.K. Janda, OK1HH:



"Solar activity has been gradually decreasing over the last seven

days, broadly in line with the forecast.



"Most of the flares came from the active region AR3514, which was

moving from the northeast to the northwest.



"Eventually, most of the sunspots were in the northwest of the solar

disk, and as they gradually set over the next few days, solar

activity should continue to decrease.



"While activity on the Sun's receding half does not appear to be

great, there is definitely a larger active region beyond the Sun's

northeastern limb. This observation is likely the basis for the

latest forecast from the U.S. Air Force, which predicts a rise in

solar flux initially to 160, and after a slight drop back above 150

around Christmas.



"Shortwave propagation conditions, which have suffered particularly

in the Earth's northern hemisphere from the decline in solar

activity, should improve.



"But developments may be more complicated. Just as a CME originating

from the solar flare of 11 December with a peak at 2243 UT arrived

at Earth before midnight UTC on 13 December, triggered a geomagnetic

disturbance in the first hours UTC on 14 December and significantly

worsened propagation, we can expect something similar from the

stronger flare of 14 December with a peak at 0744 UTC. However,

subsequent geomagnetic disturbances should be no more intense than

G1."



Reader David Moore sent this article from "SpaceNews":



https://bit.ly/46ZKDNF



On Wednesday morning Spaceweather.com announced:



"The best meteor shower of the year is expected to peak on December

13-14 with no Moon to spoil the show. Rural observers could see

hundreds of Geminid meteors and more than a few fireballs."



From Angel Santana, WP3GW in Trujillo Alto, Puerto Rico:



"The 10 meter contest in my view was pretty nice on average,

although did notice this:



"During 0000 UTC on Saturday got always South America for about 3

hours before the band closed. Then before 1200 UTC got to work

VR2XAN which was a surprise as my antenna was pointing to Europe (he

said he was beaming the South Pole) and it's been 10 years since I

worked Hong Kong for the first time.



"But then, could not work a few Europeans, and the band likely

closed to them by 1500 UTC, and the US was pretty strong.



"Then it closed at 2230 UTC, so SA predominated again. It repeated

for Sunday.



"Also noted that there was a lot of fading as some stations

disappeared for a few seconds to a minute. And the SFI dropped to

130 which could have been a factor.



"But for what I am happy is that I accumulated 600 points for the

VOTA event, and I delivered 35."



Did you know India has a solar observatory in space? Here is an

article from "The Times Of India":



https://bit.ly/3GGecsH



From WBZ news, a story about a Massive Solar Flare:



https://bit.ly/4anifba



Bil Paul, KD6JUI wrote:



"The solar flux wasn't optimal for the ARRL 10-meter contest last

weekend, but it was good enough. There was a lot of activity on the

voice part of the band.



"Operating from my kayak with 10 watts and a small homebrew loop, I

gathered 38 contest exchanges on Saturday and Sunday, around 3-1/2

hours of operating in total.



"On Saturday, South and Central America, and Caribbean stations were

coming in as well as the usual Canadian stations for

out-of-the-country exchanges. I managed to snap up one Brazilian

station for DX.



"On Sunday, I heard Australian stations coming in, but couldn't get

them to hear me. There were also more Brazilian stations plus a few

from Argentina.



"I was operating around noontime. QSB was evident."



Dr. Tamitha Skov, WX6SWW, put out a new video this week:



https://youtu.be/64CTIrWBGTc



A couple of interesting QRZ.com pages to check out: KS7ROH for his

astrophotography and other projects, and W6BSD for links to his

propagation pages.



An archive of past propagation bulletins is at

http://arrl.org/w1aw-bulletins-archive-propagation . More good

information and tutorials on propagation are at http://k9la.us/ .



Also, check this article from September, 2002 QST:



https://bit.ly/3Rc8Njt



Sunspot numbers for December 7 through 13, 2023 were 121, 125, 125,

120, 87, 80, and 114, with a mean of 110.3. 10.7 cm flux was 134.6,

132.6, 127.9, 126.6, 125.9, 126.2, and 134.8, with a mean of 129.8.

Estimated planetary A indices were 5, 5, 3, 4, 3, 10, and 8, with a

mean of 5.6. Middle latitude A index was 4, 4, 2, 4, 3, 8, and 7,

with a mean of 4.6.



