The Winter Solstice, the shortest day of the year in the Northern

Hemisphere occurred at 0327 UTC on December 22. It is the start of

summer in the Southern Hemisphere.



Solar activity increased over the last reporting week (December

14-20), with eleven new sunspot groups emerging.



One new sunspot group appeared on December 15, four more on the

following day, another on December 17, three more on December 18,

and two more in December 19-20.



Average daily sunspot number rose from 110.3 to 137.4, solar flux

from 129.8 to 162.7, planetary A index 5.6 to 18.4, and middle

latitude A index from 4.6 to 13.7.



The most active day was Sunday, December 17 when the planetary A

index was 36, and Alaska's college A index was 88.



The cause was what Spaceweather.com reported as the strongest flare

of the current solar cycle, an X2.8 class, and it caused a radio

blackout.



Here is a video of the brief flash:



https://bit.ly/3RP3xCw



Spaceweather.com reported on Wednesday that another flare is coming

from sunspot group AR3529, and here is a movie they posted:



https://bit.ly/3tipAbr



Predicted solar flux is 190, 188 and 186 on December 22-24, then

182, 180, 170 and 165 on December 25-28, 145 on December 29-30, 150

on December 31, then 145, 140 and 138 on January 1-3, 2024, then 136

on January 4-5, then 140, 145 and 148 on January 6-8, 145 on January

9-12, then 150, 147, 145, 140, and 138 on January 13-17, 136 on

January 18-19, then 140, 145 and 148 on January 20-22, then 145 on

January 23-26, then 150, 145, 140 and 138 on January 27-30.



Predicted planetary A index is 5, 12 and 8 on December 22-24, 5 on

December 25-29, 8 on December 30-31, then 10 and 8 on January 1-2,

2024, 5 on January 3-7, 10 on January 8-9, 8 on January 10, 5 on

January 11-13, 15 on January 14, 12 on January 15-16, and 8 on

January 17-19, then 5 on January 20-25, and 8 on January 26-27.



Jon Jones, N0JK wrote, from Kansas:



"Some winter 6 meter Es December 18-19. N7BHC (EL15) and KD5CAF

(EL18) into EM28 for me on FT8 around 0100 UTC December 19. Earlier

stations in Colorado, Kansas, and Missouri had ZL7DX in on 6 meters

at 2200 UTC December 18."



Here is a new, long video from Dr. Tamitha Skov, WX6SWW, from

earlier this week:



https://bit.ly/3GPRYET



Weekly Commentary on the Sun, the Magnetosphere, and the Earth's

Ionosphere - December 21, 2023 from F.K. Janda, OK1HH:



"Astronomical winter began in the Northern Hemisphere at the moment

of the Winter Solstice: December 22 at 0327 UTC. On this day is the

longest night and, of course, the shortest day. The total effect of

solar X-ray and ultraviolet radiation on the ionosphere of our

hemisphere was thus relatively the smallest of the entire year, and

the effects of changes in the solar wind were all the more

effective. This is also one of the reasons why, despite relatively

high solar activity, the shortwave propagation conditions are worse

than we would like and then we expected.



"Over the next six months, the length of the day will increase until

the Summer Solstice on June 20. Slowly at first, then faster,

fastest around the Spring Equinox on March 20. It is certain that

then the propagation conditions will be significantly better than

now. It is even possible that the maximum of the eleven-year cycle

will occur as early as next year, although it would be better for us

if it did not occur until 2025.



"Although we have not observed any particularly large sunspot groups

in recent weeks, there were always one or two active regions among

them, whose magnetic configuration allowed the development of a

medium-sized eruption, possibly even with a CME - after all we

observed several of these. The exception was the X2.8 class eruption

on December 14 at 1702 UTC, the strongest so far since the beginning

of the 25th solar cycle, or since the major disturbances in

September 2017.



"The eruption originated in AR3514, which was approaching the

western limb of the Sun. Even though it hurled a fast-moving CME

into space, it was relatively unlikely to cause strong geomagnetic

storms here on Earth. Eventually, the CME either missed Earth or hit

so weakly that it was not detected by satellite sensors.



"During the rise of the solar flux from 126 on December 12 to 195 on

December 20, with the corresponding increase in solar X-ray

radiation, shortwave propagation improved only slightly, actually

fluctuating, which was expected.



"The last geomagnetically quiet day was December 13, after which the

Earth's magnetic field was unsettled to active (more precisely:

active around last weekend). However, most days until the end of

this year should be geomagnetically quieter, while the solar flux

will remain elevated. Therefore, we can expect slightly better

propagation."



Sunspot numbers for December 14 through 20, 2023 were 126, 130, 163,

129, 137, 144, and 133, with a mean of 137.4. 10.7 cm flux was

155.1, 144.3, 149, 154.6, 161.4, 179.3, and 195.3, with a mean of

162.7. Estimated planetary A indices were 16, 12, 14, 36, 28, 12,

and 11, with a mean of 18.4. Middle latitude A index was 13, 8, 10,

32, 16, 10, and 7, with a mean of 13.7.



