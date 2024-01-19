Solar activity increased substantially over the past week, with

twelve new sunspot groups. One appeared on January 11, five more on

January 12, another on January 13, two more on January 15, and three

more on January 16.



Two more sunspot groups emerged on January 18.



Average daily sunspot number rose from 146.1 to 167.3, and solar

flux from 163.3 to 184.1.



Geomagnetic numbers remained low and practically unchanged, with

planetary A index moving from 4.9 to 5, and middle latitude A index

shifting from 4.3 to 3.9.



Predicted solar flux is 162, 160 and 155 on January 19-21, then 150

on January 22-23, 152 on January 24-25, 167 on January 26, 170 on

January 27-29, then 175 and 180 on January 30-31, 185 on February

1-4, then 187 and 185 on February 5-6, 170 on February 7-8, 175 on

February 9-10, 190 on February 11-12, then 185, 175, 170 and 165 on

February 13-16, then 162 on February 17-18, then 160, 160, 165 and

167 on February 19-22, and 170 on February 23-25.



Predicted planetary A index is 5, 1, and 10 on January 19-21, then 5

on January 22-27, 8 on January 28-30, 5 on January 31 through

February 11, 8 on February 12-14, and 5 on February 15-23, then 12

on February 24-25.



In an email report on January 14, Jon Jones, N0JK wrote, "Today

there are thirteen sunspot groups on the Earthside of the Sun - the

greatest number so far in Solar Cycle 25. Despite the surfeit of

sunspots, the Sun has been quiet all weekend. Could it be the calm

before the storm? One of the sunspots (AR3541) has a delta-class

magnetic field that poses a threat for X-class solar flares."



Weekly Commentary on the Sun, the Magnetosphere, and the Earth's

Ionosphere - January 18, 2024 from OK1HH:



"We've had two weeks of mostly quiet conditions, with relatively

high solar activity but only a few flares. And most importantly - no

CMEs hitting the Earth. In addition, 13 sunspot groups were observed

on the Sun on January 13 - the highest number in the current 11-year

cycle. Despite the glut of sunspots, the Sun remained quiet.



"Shortwave conditions were therefore more influenced by changes in

solar wind parameters. The exception was on 15 January, when

shortwave propagation was affected by a sporadic-E layer, which

occurred over Europe before noon UTC and over the USA later in the

afternoon UTC.



"Although solar flares were not massive, they were nevertheless

accompanied by CMEs on several occasions, but were directed away

from Earth. The biggest of these left the Sun on January 14 and was

headed toward Mercury and Venus (these planets can be seen in the

east before sunrise).



"We are now expecting solar flares of C-class at 0-2 per day, with

the rare possibility of a M-class flare. Coronal holes are mostly

small and do not occur near active regions, which also reduces the

likelihood of geomagnetic disturbances. Therefore, it appears that

the current relatively favorable trend will continue."



Bil Paul, KD6JUI in Northern California operates from a fresh water

kayak, and sent this report:



"I was out in the kayak yesterday, January 11, with 10w and a small

loop. With solar flux at 180+ I expected a lot happening on 10m but

that was not the case. Was disappointed. Did get a few contacts.

Heard Chile and Argentina coming in fairly strong (I had no luck

there) and heard very faintly an Israeli station. Best distance I

contacted was Bermuda, a VP9, on CW.



"Went down to 12m and had a few more contacts.



"Quite a bit of QSB on both bands."



Dave, N4KZ in Kentucky reported via email:



"For the second time in the past month I have decoded DX signals on

8 meters. Several countries have authorized their amateurs to

operate on 8 meters. The FT8 frequency is 40.680 MHz. On January 14,

2024, at 1540 UTC I saw a spot for 8 meter activity on the DX Summit

website. As soon as I moved to that frequency, I decoded several DX

signals from Europe and the Caribbean. But within a few minutes

signals faded out.



"About a month ago, I saw an Irish station work an American station

who has an experimental license for 8 meters. No other activity was

heard that time. I know of at least one American on 8 meters with an

experimental license. He's in Georgia. I'm not sure if there are

others.



"I was using my 3-element 6-meter Yagi up 60 feet to listen. On the

two occasions I have decoded European stations, they had good

signals. Offhand, crossing the Atlantic on 40 MHz seems much easier

than at 50 MHz."



Tolvo, W8JTM of Liberty Lake, Washington sent this report:



"The 'Santa Claus Polar Path' described by Carl Luetzelschwab, K9LA

(link follows) is well and good! Not sure if it was winter F2

ionization or Aurora-E, but I had a nice SSB ragchew with OH6RM on

10 meters on 15 January when it was 11 PM Finland time (2100 UTC),

well after the MUF had dropped to not support 28 MHz.



"Signals were 20 dB over S9 with no flutter the whole time, and

after I signed off, I heard him work station-after-station all over

the USA for almost two hours with his signal only dropping to S9.

It was an incredibly solid path for 10 meters from Eastern

Washington, some 4500 miles.



"I also worked into Finland on 17 January on 15 meter phone, but

there was heavy slow flutter on the signals.



"As reported by Carl, these polar paths are surprisingly reliable in

Fall and Winter, and I always enjoy working into Finland where my

parents were from."



https://k9la.us/Sep14_The_Santa_Claus_Polar_Path.pdf



From Scientific American, a story about the upcoming Solar Eclipse,

with sunspots this time:



https://bit.ly/3vESa7r



An image of Sunspot AR3545 from Sky and Telescope magazine:



https://bit.ly/48BmDCb



SciTechDaily article about the Solar peak:



https://bit.ly/4b4f60g



An article about a gigantic solar hole:



https://bit.ly/3O5ful2



Explanation of the Babcock Model:



https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Babcock_model



From News Rebeat, the US/Korea to monitor solar storms:



https://bit.ly/3Snq5ui



A "Travel and Leisure" article about the Northern Lights with regard

to a Solar max January to October 2024:



https://bit.ly/3RXNKQC



Here is the latest report from Dr. Tamitha Skov, WX6SWW:



https://youtu.be/jo0Tg2W4fEE



Sunspot numbers for January 11 through 17 2024 were 151, 188, 191,

183, 150, 150, and 158, with a mean of 167.3. 10.7 cm flux was

192.5, 186.4, 185.4, 187.9, 182.5, 179.6, and 174.1, with a mean of

184.1. Estimated planetary A indices were 6, 4, 3, 6, 6, 6, and 4,

with a mean of 5. Middle latitude A index was 4, 4, 3, 5, 4, 4, and

3, with a mean of 3.9.



