Just four new sunspot groups emerged this reporting week, January

18-24, one on each day, January 18-21.



But it looks like we may see flares, CMEs and geomagnetic storms

over the next few days. Spaceweather.com identified sunspot

group AR3561 as "hyperactive."



Sunspot numbers and solar flux declined, and geomagnetic indicators

rose, but only slightly.



Average daily sunspot number dropped from 167.3 to 130.6, and

average solar flux from 184.1 to 173.3.



Average planetary A index rose from 5 to 7.4, and middle latitude

numbers from 3.9 to 5.1.



Looking ahead, we may see a short term peak in solar flux centered

around February 11, and another about six weeks from now.



Predicted solar flux is 160 on January 26-27, 150 on January 28 to

February 1, 170 on February 2, 175 on February 3-4, 180 on February

5-8, then 190, 190 and 195 on February 9-11, then 190 and 185 on

February 12-13, 180 on February 14-15, then 175. 170, 175, 175, 170,

175, and 170 on February 16-22, then 165, 160, 165, 160 and 165 on

February 23-27, 170 on February 28-29, and 175 on March 1-2, then

180 on March 3-6.



Predicted planetary A index is 25, 30, 18, 10 and 8 on January

26-30, then 5 on January 31 through February 16, and 8 on February

17-18, then 5 on February 19-24, then 10, 12 and 10 on February

25-27, and 5 on February 28 through early March.



Weekly Commentary on the Sun, the Magnetosphere, and the Earth's

Ionosphere - January 25, 2024, from OK1HH:



"At the present stage of the 11-year solar cycle, there are five to

thirteen groups of spots (or active regions) on the Sun. In three of

them, we can observe such magnetic configuration that allows the

development of a larger flare, possibly with a CME.



"On the other hand, there are relatively few coronal holes on the

Sun, reducing the likelihood of Earth being hit by an enhanced solar

wind and then geomagnetic disturbances. Therefore, the evolution is

quieter, and the level of shortwave propagation is a little calmer

than we might otherwise expect."



Glenn Packard, K4ZOT reported from Atlanta, Georgia on January 22

that he worked New Zealand on 6 meter FT8 at 0257 UTC:



"I just happened to tune to 6M tonight after being disappointed on

6M for the Winter season. Then Bloom, ZL4TT, comes through at R-19

and me at -08. Just WOW. Called once and he came right back to me.

Band then went dead after the contact. Amateur Radio still has

surprised this Olde Man."



Sunspot numbers for January 18 through 24 2024 were 113, 137, 144,

150, 139, 123, and 108, with a mean of 130.6. 10.7 cm flux was

162.3, 157.4, 166.3, 178.5, 196.1, 180.3, and 172, with a mean of

173.3. Estimated planetary A indices were 6, 8, 6, 6, 9, 7, and 10,

with a mean of 7.4. Middle latitude A index was 4, 5, 4, 5, 6, 5,

and 7, with a mean of 5.1.



