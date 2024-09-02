Over the recent reporting week, February 1-7, ten new sunspot groups

emerged, five on February 1, one on February 2, another on February

3, two on February 5, and one more on February 7. On February 8, two

more emerged.



Sunspot numbers and solar flux rose, and geomagnetic numbers were

quiet.



Average daily sunspot number increased from 71.8 to 142.3, and

average daily solar flux from 145.4 to 165.5.



Geomagnetic conditions were quieter. Average daily planetary A index

decreased from 6.9 to 5.1, and average middle latitude numbers from

5.6 to 4.4.



Now let's see what the outlook might be over the next few weeks,

with data from the US Air Force and NOAA.



Predicted solar flux is 180 on February 9, then 175, 175, 180 and

175 on February 10-13, 178 on February 14-15, 170 on February 16,

160 on February 17-21, then 165 and 160 on February 22-23, 150 on

February 24-28, then 155, 160 and 165 on February 29 through March

2, 170 on March 3-5, 160 on March 6-9, 170 on March 10, 165 on March

11-13, 170 on March 14, and 160 on March 15-19.



Predicted planetary A index is 15, 12 and 8 on February 9-11, 5 on

February 12-25, then 8 and 7 on February 26-27, then 5 on February

28 through March 2, 10 on March 3-4, 5 on March 5-23.



Weekly Commentary on the Sun, the Magnetosphere, and the Earth's

Ionosphere - February 8, 2024 from F.K. Janda, OK1HH:



"As recently as early January, it appeared that the peak of the

current eleven-year cycle would soon be passed, or perhaps even

passed late last year. But January's upsurge in solar activity led

us astray, and February, it seems, could be even more lively.



"Surprise number two is that although we are seeing moderate flares

on the Sun, some of which are proton flares and a few of which are

accompanied by CMEs, the solar wind around the Earth is intensifying

little.



"Surprise number three, though related to the previous one, is the

decline in the Earth's magnetic field activity for more than a

month.



"Finally, surprise number four is that although solar activity is

relatively high, while geomagnetic activity is low, the shortwave

propagation conditions (as defined at frequencies of 3-30 MHz) are

not nearly as good as we have become accustomed to during decades of

similar developments.



"Even from the proton solar flare with CME ejection observed on

February 6, we expect the Earth to be hit by an enhanced solar wind

with a subsequent, at least slight, rise in geomagnetic field

activity. This should occur between evening hours of UTC 9 February,

and the following morning. So, the question is slowly emerging

whether it will be more of a surprise if the disturbance starts or

if it doesn't."



Reader David Moore sent this article about slow moving solar flares:



https://bit.ly/498uM16



Articles about the consequences of a modern Carrington Event:



https://bit.ly/49vdPgW



https://bit.ly/3wf09bS



Two stories about Radio Blackout:



https://bit.ly/4bzFQpM



https://bit.ly/3UztJTd



Nice pictures of a Big Sunspot:



https://solarchatforum.com/viewtopic.php?t=43915



https://bit.ly/3uvFJL5



Our first Solar Maximum?



https://www.sidc.be/article/first-sc25-maximum



The latest report from Dr. Tamitha Skov, WX6SWW:



https://youtu.be/dKZ-qeDbxkc



Solar news articles:



https://bit.ly/3uqpnmV



https://bit.ly/3SMk8Y1



https://bit.ly/3SPqwxD



https://bit.ly/4bw6j7y



https://bit.ly/49Kyoq7



https://bit.ly/42v9xns



https://bit.ly/3SzUzrQ



Send your tips, reports, observations, questions, and comments to

k7ra@arrl.net. When reporting observations, don't forget to tell us

which mode you were operating.



For more information concerning shortwave radio propagation, see

http://www.arrl.org/propagation and the ARRL Technical Information

Service web page at, http://arrl.org/propagation-of-rf-signals . For

an explanation of numbers used in this bulletin, see

http://arrl.org/the-sun-the-earth-the-ionosphere .



An archive of past propagation bulletins is at

http://arrl.org/w1aw-bulletins-archive-propagation . More good

information and tutorials on propagation are at http://k9la.us/ .



Also, check this QST article about Solar Indices:



https://bit.ly/3Rc8Njt



Instructions for starting or ending email distribution of ARRL

bulletins are at http://arrl.org/bulletins .



Sunspot numbers for February 1 through 7 2024 were 113, 131, 123,

138, 152, 175, and 164, with a mean of 142.3. 10.7 cm flux was

136.9, 142.6, 156.4, 170.4, 173.4, 190.3, and 188.4, with a mean of

165.5. Estimated planetary A indices were 5, 3, 3, 6, 7, 8, and 4,

with a mean of 5.1. Middle latitude A index was 4, 3, 2, 5, 6, 8,

and 3, with a mean of 4.4.



