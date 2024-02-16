Seven new sunspot groups appeared over the past week, February 8-14,

two on February 8, three on February 10, and two more on February 13

and 14.



Then on February 15 three more sunspots emerged.



Now this is a personal opinion, but from recent numbers I suspect

that we may at the peak of Solar Cycle 25 or just prior to the peak.

We won't know when the actual peak occurred until six months after.



Average daily sunspot number declined from 142.3 to 134.6, but

average daily solar flux increased from 165.5 to 190.



I don't know why the solar numbers were so seemingly out of whack,

but average daily sunspot number declined as average daily solar

flux rose, by a lot.



Average daily planetary A index rose from 5.1 to 7.4, while middle

latitude numbers from 4.4 to 6.1.



The most active day was February 11 with planetary A index rising to

15, but that is hardly stormy. This was caused by an unexpected CME

impact at 0211 UTC according to Spaceweather.com.



So, what is the outlook for the next few weeks?



Concerning solar flux, it seems we are currently in the midst of a

peak over the next few days at 185 and 182 on February 15-16, then

another short term peak at 170 on March 3-10.



On February 17-23 the forecast sees the flux at 175, 172, 170, 165,

175, 165 and 160, then 150 on February 24-28, then 155, 160 and 165

on February 29 through March 2, then 170 on March 3-10, 165 on March

11-3, 170 on March 14, 160 on March 15-19, then 162, 165 and 160 on

March 20-22.



Predicted planetary A index is 5 on February 16-18, 8 on February

19, 5 on February 20-25, then 8 and 7 on February 26-27, then 5 on

February 28 through March 23.



This is the same data that appeared in the ARRL Letter on Thursday,

which was the report from February 14.



Unfortunately, NOAA did not post the updated forecast on Thursday.

Thursday evening, I phoned the NOAA forecast desk, and they didn't

have the data from US Air Force. I then phoned the 557 Weather Wing

at Offutt Air Force Base and was told they had a major network

outage Thursday afternoon, and the data may be lost.



Fortunately, the phone numbers at both locations are answered 24-7.



If you need an updated forecast, check:



https://services.swpc.noaa.gov/text/45-day-ap-forecast.txt



It is normally updated every day after 2200 UTC.



Weekly Commentary on the Sun, the Magnetosphere, and the Earth's

Ionosphere - February 15, 2024 from OK1HH:



"Over the past week, we saw the transition of two large active

regions with complex magnetic configurations on the solar disk:

AR3575 followed by AR3576, which will be at the western limb of the

disk on February 16.



"More massive flares, including proton flares accompanied by CME

were observed in both regions. Protons from the flares bombarded the

Earth's atmosphere for most of the days. CMEs, however, hit the

Earth with little or no impact. This included a strong X3.4 class

solar flare followed by a S2 class radiation storm on 9th February.

Energetic solar protons impacted the upper layers of the Earth's

atmosphere and caused mainly polar cap absorption (PCA). This

significantly increased the attenuation of radio signals at high

latitudes.



"We could also guess whether the CMEs were just delayed since the

eruptions of 9 and 10 February and would not arrive until 13

February, or whether they would miss the Earth. NASA guessed that

they would arrive. But the correct answer was they missed, which was

confirmed by the more or less calm development on 14 February.



"After the sunset of the two large active regions AR3575 and AR3576,

solar activity will decrease. However, helioseismological

observations indicate the presence of active regions on the far side

of the Sun. After their ascent to the solar disk, solar activity

will increase again since early March. Solar activity should be

highest between March 3 and 10. Meanwhile, geomagnetic activity

should continue to be low. Therefore, we expect an improvement in

shortwave propagation conditions.



"F.K. Janda, A.R.S. OK1HH, http://ok1hh.nagano.cz/ "



This weekend is the CW portion of the ARRL International DX contest.

Details can be found at:



https://www.arrl.org/arrl-dx





Two articles about a CME and flares:



https://bit.ly/3OHvtpZ



https://bit.ly/49zgoia





Three days of sunspots:



https://bit.ly/3SJhbGi





Multiple pictures of Sunspot region 13585:



https://bit.ly/3UFVhGQ





Bob, KB1DK, from Connecticut wrote:



"During the last two weeks, activity on 10 meter SSB was bustling,

and included many POTA, SOTA, and mobile stations in Europe. In

fact, I heard Europeans on 12 meters saying they moved to that band

because 10 became so busy. Propagation on 10 has been very good from

southern New England, resulting in multiple QSOs with India and New

Zealand. QSOs with the middle east are almost routine now.



"My occasional fixed mobile operating has been extremely productive

and satisfying. I strongly recommend taking advantage of these great

conditions on 10 meters while we have them."



Send your tips, reports, observations, questions, and comments to

k7ra@arrl.net . When reporting observations, don't forget to tell us

which mode you were operating.



For more information concerning shortwave radio propagation, see

http://www.arrl.org/propagation and the ARRL Technical Information

Service web page at, http://arrl.org/propagation-of-rf-signals . For

an explanation of numbers used in this bulletin, see

http://arrl.org/the-sun-the-earth-the-ionosphere .



An archive of past propagation bulletins is at

http://arrl.org/w1aw-bulletins-archive-propagation . More good

information and tutorials on propagation are at http://k9la.us/ .



Also, check this QST article about Solar Indices:



https://bit.ly/3Rc8Njt



Instructions for starting or ending email distribution of ARRL

bulletins are at http://arrl.org/bulletins .



Sunspot numbers for February 8 through 14 2024 were 149, 105, 146,

144, 153, 122, and 123, with a mean of 134.6. 10.7 cm flux was 185,

183.4, 193.8, 180.4, 208.3, 194.8, and 184.1, with a mean of 190.

Estimated planetary A indices were 5, 6, 5, 15, 4, 10, and 7, with a

mean of 7.4. Middle latitude A index was 5, 4, 4, 12, 4, 8, and 6,

with a mean of 6.1.

