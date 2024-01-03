"ASWFC GEOMAGNETIC DISTURBANCE WARNING ISSUED AT 2208 UTC/29 FEBRUARY 2024 BY THE AUSTRALIAN SPACE WEATHER FORECASTING CENTRE.



"A filament eruption was observed at 28/0855UT from the solar

southeast quadrant. The associated CME has been determined to

contain an Earth-directed component, with an arrival to Earth's

magnetosphere at 02/1100 UTC +/- 12 hours. G1 geomagnetic conditions

are expected.



"INCREASED GEOMAGNETIC ACTIVITY EXPECTED DUE TO CORONAL MASS EJECTION FROM 02-03 MARCH 2024."



Seven new sunspot groups emerged this week, four on February 23, one

on February 25, another on February 26 and one more on February 28.



Solar activity increased this reporting week, February 22-28,

compared to the week before. Average daily sunspot number rose from

84.4 to 108.4, and solar flux from 164 to 175.



Geomagnetic conditions were quiet, though the numbers rose.

Planetary A index went from 4.4 to 8.4, and middle latitude numbers

from 3.3 to 7.4.



The predicted solar flux is 160, 155, and 160 on March 1-3, 165 on

March 4-5, 160 and 165 on March 6-7, 165 on March 8-9, 168 on March

10, then 165 on March 11-12, 160 on March 13-14, then 168 and 172 on

March 15-16, then 175, 175 and 178 on March 17-19, 180 on March

20-24, and 175 on March 25-26, then 180 and 175 on March 27-28, 170

on March 29-30, 172 on March 31 to April 1, 170 on April 2, and 165

on April 3-5.



The predicted planetary A index is 8, 12, 12 and 10 on March 1-4,

then 5 on March 5-23, then 15, 12 and 12 on March 24-26, and 5 on

March 27 to mid-April.



Spaceweather.com reported on giant sunspot AR3590: "In only 23

hours spanning February 21-22, the active region unleashed three

powerful X-class solar flares (X1.8, X1.7 and X6.3). The X6.3 flare

is the strongest of Solar Cycle 25, so far, and the most powerful

flare since the great solar storms of September 2017."



Because there were no CMEs, there were no geomagnetic storms, but

extreme ultraviolet radiation ionized the top of Earth's atmosphere

and caused several shortwave blackouts over Hawaii and Australia on

February 21-22.



Sunspot group AR3590 is the largest of the current solar cycle.



Weekly Commentary on the Sun, the Magnetosphere, and the Earth's

Ionosphere - February 29, 2024 from OK1HH:



"Over the past seven days, we have seen the deflection of an active

region of AR3590 on the Sun, 760 millionths of the size of the solar

disk. On February 25, it already occupied an area of 1450

millionths, making it the largest group of spots so far since the

beginning of the 25th cycle. It produced its largest and extra

proton flares on February 21-22, including three X-class flares in

23 hours. The largest of these, X6.3 on 22 February, with a maximum

at 2324 UT, was the most important flare since the beginning of

Solar Cycle 25.



"Proton flares were no exception and caused an absorption in the

polar cap (PCA). The first of these was recorded on 9 February in

the already setting region AR3575. At the same time, there was a

region AR3576 in the southeast of the solar disk, which will rise

again in the next few days, so we do not have to worry about a

decrease in solar activity.



"With the exception of the unsettled days of February 25-27, the

geomagnetic field was mostly calm. We expect a similar pattern in

the coming weeks. Ideally, the mostly calm development could last

until the Spring Equinox. If this happens, shortwave propagation

conditions will be mostly above average."



This weekend is the ARRL International DX SSB contest. For details

see:



https://www.arrl.org/arrl-dx



Some articles about solar basics:



https://www.ktvh.com/news/weather-wise/weather-wise-sunspots



https://bit.ly/49AmNKf



https://bit.ly/3V0biHJ



https://bit.ly/3wE1Orx



https://star-hunter.ru/en/sunspots-2024-02-28/



Popular Science article about a Solar Minima:



https://www.popsci.com/science/sun-quiet/



I do not trust the data or the correlations in this article, but

there is some interesting content here:



https://bit.ly/48Ablxc



Latest video from Dr. Tamitha Skov, WX6SWW:



https://youtu.be/V-PQSkYYEB4



Sunspot numbers for February 22 through 28 2024 were 46, 116, 106,

114, 133, 103, and 127, with a mean of 106.4. 10.7 cm flux was

173.3, 172.9, 179.2, 180.8, 171.7, 168.3, and 179.1, with a mean of

175. Estimated planetary A indices were 6, 3, 7, 13, 11, 13, and 6,

with a mean of 8.4. Middle latitude A index was 6, 2, 6, 14, 10, 9,

and 5, with a mean of 7.4.





