I did not see last Monday's eclipse, except on television. Here in

the Pacific Northwest, we only got a 20% exposure, and skies were

overcast.



As they moved across the country displaying successive totality, I

noticed the prominences on the edge of the disk. There were always

between one and three little red spots at the edge.



Solar activity over the past reporting week, April 4-10, remains

weak.



Average daily sunspot number rose from 60 to 67.9, but average solar

flux declined from 136.9 to 123.2.



Seven new sunspot groups emerged this week, one on April 4, three on

April 5, another on April 6, one more on April 8, and another on

April 10.



Here is the outlook for the next few weeks, which does not seem

promising. Solar flux peaks at 160 over April 17-18.



Predicted solar flux is 148, 150 and 155 on April 12-14, 158 on

April 15-16, 160 on April 17-18, 140 on April 19-20, 135 on April

21-22, 140 and 145 on April 23-24, 140 on April 25-26, then 135, 125

and 120 on April 27-29, and 125 on April 30 through May 10, then 130

on May 11-12, 135 on May 13-14, and 130 on May 15-18.



Predicted planetary A index is quiet over the next month, starting

with 5, 8, 15, 10 and 8 on April 12-16, 5 on April 17-18, 8 and 10

on April 19-20, 8 on April 21-23, 5 on April 24-27, then 8, 8 and 7

on April 28-30, 10 on May 1-3, 5 on May 4-5, 8 on May 6-8, and 5 on

May 9-15, then 8 and 10 on May 16-17, and 8 on May 18-20.



Weekly Commentary on the Sun, the Magnetosphere, and the Earth's

Ionosphere - April 11, 2024, from F.K. Janda, OK1HH:



"At the end of March, it was still possible to see large sunspot

groups, during the last solar rotation marked as AR3614 and

especially the giant AR3615. We will see them again on the eastern

limb of the solar disk this weekend. This will end a roughly

two-week period of relatively quiet solar activity without major

solar flares.



"The Sun's total X-ray output, which has dropped by almost an order

of magnitude, will increase significantly, which will have a

beneficial effect on shortwave propagation.



"Daily MUF values will gradually increase, while active regions will

be on the eastern half of the solar disk. For that reason, here will

be little probability of major geomagnetic disturbances. Of course,

now that the peak of the 11-year cycle is approaching, events such

as the eruption of solar plasma filaments that could affect the

Earth cannot be ruled out."

Dennis Wage, N9OQ of Plover, Wisconsin did a casual experiment

during the recent eclipse:



"We did an experiment on 160m.



"During the eclipse we found that the band opened slightly and we had

very good copy on CW between some stations. The band then closed as

the eclipse ended."



Douglas Barbier, N8ZVT, wrote in an email:



"Why is the solar flux so low, given the number of sunspots? What

else may be affecting the solar flux?



"This is my first solar maximum as a ham - and at my age, might be

the last. I had always heard stories of how 10m would be open 24

hours a day for voice and working all over the world with low power

SSB. Sure haven't seen that yet at all."



I replied:



"That was nearly 70 years ago at the peak of Solar Cycle 19 when 10

meters was open 24/7.



"There has never been a similar solar cycle since the dawn of radio.

It was all AM back then, no SSB.



"Solar flux readings come from an observatory in Penticton, BC:



"https://www.spaceweather.gc.ca/forecast-prevision/solar-solaire/solarflux/sx-5-flux-en.php



"I have not noticed that solar flux was low.



"Because Earth is in an elliptical orbit around the Sun, a variation

in distance affects solar flux.



"That is why you will see adjusted values in the flux readings from

Penticton.



"You can get a graphic view of sunspot numbers and solar flux from

the WA4TTK solar data plotting utility at:



"http://www.craigcentral.com/sol.asp



"You can update the data automatically using data from this weekly

bulletin."



Solar cycles explained:



https://www.snexplores.org/article/explainer-solar-cycle



A solar cycle clock:



https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-024-58960-5



Flares during eclipse:



https://bit.ly/3VRBxk0



Prominences, not flares:



https://bit.ly/49waWMC



Solar Cycles:



https://bit.ly/3PY4F5p



Internet apocalypse due to solar storms:



https://bit.ly/3vBW69C



Dr. Tamitha Skov, WX6SWW, reports during the eclipse:



https://youtu.be/Z16_Uk1vym8



