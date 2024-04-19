Solar activity increased dramatically this reporting week (April

11-17), and thirteen new sunspot groups emerged. One appeared on

April 11, two more on April 13, three more on April 14, another two

on April 15, one more on April 16 and another two on April 17. On

April 18 an additional two sunspot groups emerged, and the daily

sunspot number increased to 247.



The daily sunspot number was 199 on April 17, the highest value

since July 12, 2023 when it was 219. On April 18, when the sunspot

number was 247, it was the highest sunspot number since July 6, 2014

when it was 256. That was back in Solar Cycle 24, so 247 is a new

record for Solar Cycle 25.



Average daily sunspot numbers jumped from 67.9 to 142.7, and average

daily solar flux from 123.2 to 177.4.



Predicted solar flux over the near term is 225 on April 19, 220 on

April 20-21, 215 and 205 on April 22-23, 190 on April 24-25, then

140, 130, 125 and 120 on April 26-29, then 125 on April 30 to May 6,

and 130, 140, 150, 160 and 175 on May 7-11, then 180 on May 12-14,

175 on May 15, 170 on May 16-17, then 167 and 165 on May 18-19, 160

on May 20-21, then 155, 140, 135, 125 and 120 on May 22-26.



Predicted planetary A index is 6, 10, 12 and 8 on April 19-22, 5 on

April 23-27, 8 on April 28-29, 7 on April 30, 10 on May 1-3, 5 on

May 4, 8 on May 5-7, 5 on May 8-11, 10 and 8 on May 12-13, then 5 on

May 14-24, and 8 on May 25-26.



"Weekly Commentary on the Sun, the Magnetosphere, and the Earth's

Ionosphere - April 18, 2024:



"Over the past weekend, active sunspot regions began to emerge on

the eastern limb as expected. Curiosity about what we would actually

see was heightened because their flare activity during the last

rotation was somewhat higher than usual. Therefore, the CME from a

moderate eruption in the northern hemisphere of the Sun on April 11

with a maximum at 1706 UTC was not a surprise. The arrival of the

particle cloud on April 14 was therefore expected, but it missed the

Earth.



"Another CME was ejected towards Earth on 12 April. Although neither

CME was particularly strong, a G1 class geomagnetic storm was

expected. This occurred on 16 April, so either the particle cloud

moved more slowly or traveled along a longer path toward the Earth.

Either way, the disturbance worsened shortwave propagation on April

16. But the improvement was rapid, starting as early as April 17.

The credit for this goes to the increasing solar radiation coming

from the active regions we can observe on the Sun this week and

next.



"Another weak CME left the Sun on April 15, and the Earth's impact

was calculated for April 18. However, all predictions of

disturbances at the current stage of the 11-year cycle are

unreliable. They are usually either late (by a day or so) or not at

all. The important thing is the result - due to the relatively high

solar activity and at the same time the small number of geomagnetic

disturbances, the shortwave propagation conditions are mostly above

average. F.K. Janda, OK1HH."



Check out these videos and an article on flare activity from

EarthSky:



https://bit.ly/3W4GTID



On April 16, Samuel, K5KJ called ARRL headquarters about unusual

propagation he experienced.



He said flare activity caused a radio blackout, and on 40 meters he

could not hear any local or regional signals.



But he noticed foreign broadcast stations from Asia with good

signals.



He said this is just the opposite of what he expected during a

blackout.



Durango Herald article about sunspots and prominences:



https://bit.ly/3Q3VDnh



NASA on Space Weather:



https://go.nasa.gov/49YFhDX



From Science.Nasa.gov, Solar Moss:



https://go.nasa.gov/4b3n4Wn



See sunspots with eclipse glasses:



https://bit.ly/4cXc5Qp



I tried this, but had no luck, as the images were too tiny.



The latest video from Dr. Tamitha Skov, WX6SWW, for April 14:



https://youtu.be/Z1OClNvDg2o



Sunspot numbers for April 11 through 17 2024 were 81, 83, 115, 152,

193, 176, and 199, with a mean of 142.7. 10.7 cm flux was 143.7,

151.5, 161, 178.4, 191.9, 198.7, and 216.5, with a mean of 177.4.

Estimated planetary A indices were 6, 7, 5, 6, 8, 31, and 7, with a

mean of 10. Middle latitude A index was 6, 6, 6, 5, 7, 17, and 8,

with a mean of 7.9.



