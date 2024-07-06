This reporting week (May 30 to June 5) our Sun was active, with nine

new sunspot groups.



One emerged on May 30, another on May 31, two more on June 1,

another on June 2, three more on June 3, and one more on June 4.



Average daily sunspot number rose from 124.6 to 183.4, and average

daily solar flux from 164.8 to 184.8.



Predicted solar flux is 190 on June 7-9, 170 on June 10-19, 180 on

June 20, 190 on June 21-23, 195 on June 24 and 25, 200 on June 26,

205 on June 27-29, 180 on June 30, then 185, 185 and 180 on July

1-3, 175 on July 4-7, 180 and 175 on July 8-9, and 170 on July

10-16.



Predicted planetary A index is 5, 10 and 8 on June 7-9, 5 on June

10-18, 8 on June 19-20, then 5, 8 and 8 on June 21-23, and 5 on June

24 to July 6, then 8, 10, and 8 on July 7-9, and 5 on July 10-15.



Weekly Commentary on the Sun, the Magnetosphere, and the Earth's

Ionosphere - June 6, 2024 from F.K. Janda, OK1HH:



"The rise in solar activity is confirmed by the average sunspot

number for May, 171.7, which is the highest in 22 years. Plugging

this into the formula for calculating the smoothed 12-month average

gives 127.8 for last November. As a consequence of the high solar

activity, including CME flares, there were a large number of

geomagnetic storms in May. The largest of these occurred on 10-11

May, while accompanied by auroras, easily observable even at

mid-latitudes.



"Shortwave conditions were above average on only six days out of the

entire month of May, and mostly poor on half of the days in response

to a total of seven one- to three-day disturbed intervals. The worst

day was May 11. In addition, a summertime sporadic-E layer

contributed to the erratic development, especially in the

mid-latitudes of the Northern Hemisphere.



"While the two large sunspot groups, AR3663 and AR3664 (AR3691 and

AR3697 in June), continue to have a magnetic configuration conducive

to the production of large flares, there are fewer of them than in

May, and the evolution of propagation conditions is therefore more

regular, and the occurrence of above-average days is more frequent.

The number of sunspot groups increased from seven to twelve during

the first six days of June.



"Although the sunspot number and the solar flux (which is the power

flux of solar radio noise at the 10.7 cm wavelength) may still be

increasing, a repeat of the large disturbances experienced in May is

unlikely in the near term."



On June 3, Glenn Packard, K4ZOT, wrote:



"I just received your Propagation Report and was reading it when a

near miracle happened. Hawaii 6M FT8 station (KH6HI) came in on my

JTAlert program here - South of Atlanta, GA - 06/3. Also, worked

several west Coast stations (VE7DX, KF7PG, etc.) as well in rapid

succession before the band changed. Very rare indeed to even hear a

HI station in Atlanta."



An article about Astrophotographer Andrew McCarthy:



https://mymodernmet.com/andrew-mccarthy-sunspot-time-lapse/



The latest report from Dr. Tamitha Skov, WX6SWW:



https://youtu.be/8WzEbOeWVfk



Send your tips, reports, observations, questions and comments to

k7ra@arrl.net. When reporting observations, don't forget to tell us

which mode you were operating.



For more information concerning shortwave radio propagation, see

http://www.arrl.org/propagation and the ARRL Technical Information

Service web page at, http://arrl.org/propagation-of-rf-signals . For

an explanation of numbers used in this bulletin, see

http://arrl.org/the-sun-the-earth-the-ionosphere .



An archive of past propagation bulletins is at

http://arrl.org/w1aw-bulletins-archive-propagation . More good

information and tutorials on propagation are at http://k9la.us/ .



Also, check this QST article about Solar Indices:



https://bit.ly/3Rc8Njt



Instructions for starting or ending email distribution of ARRL

bulletins are at http://arrl.org/bulletins .



Sunspot numbers for May 30 through June 5, 2024 were 144, 135, 194,

186, 208, 224, and 193, with a mean of 183.4. 10.7 cm flux was

172.9, 179.4, 188, 179.8, 186, 192.3, and 195.3, with a mean of

184.8. Estimated planetary A indices were 8, 12, 5, 5, 11, 8, and 7,

with a mean of 8. Middle latitude A index was 10, 14, 6, 5, 13, 8,

and 10, with a mean of 9.4.



