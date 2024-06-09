Eight new sunspot groups emerged over the past week.



Two appeared on August 30, three more on August 31, another two on

September 2 and one more on September 4.



Average daily sunspot number declined from 177.1 to 155.3, while

average daily solar flux barely changed from 229 to 230.3.



Spaceweather.com reported the average daily sunspot number for

August was 200, the highest monthly average in the past two decades.



Reader David Moore sent in this link about the same thing:



https://bit.ly/4cQHwdD



Predicted solar flux is 235 on September 6, 225 on September 7-8,

230 on September 9-13, then 250, 255 and 245 on September 14-16,

then 240, 235, 240, and 245 on September 17-20, 240 on September

21-22, 245 on September 23-24, then 240, 235, 230 and 225 on

September 25-28, then 230, 240, 245, and 250 on September 29 through

October 2, then 240 on October 3-4, and 245 on October 5-6, 240

again on October 7-10, then 250 and 255 on October 11-12.



Predicted planetary A index is 10 on September 6,and 5 on September

7, 10 on September 8-9, 8 on September 10-11, 5 on September 12-16,

8 on September 17-18, 5 on September 19-25, and 25 on September

26-27, then 15 and 8 on September 28-29, and 5 on September 30

through October 4, 10 on October 5, and 5 on October 6-13.



Weekly Commentary on the Sun, the Magnetosphere, and the Earth's

Ionosphere - September 5, 2024 from OK1HH:



"September 6th was the sixth day of a continuous influx of

solar-origin protons into the Earth's atmosphere. The likely source

is on the far side of the Sun, probably in AR3792, possibly AR3796.

This influx briefly intensified on 3 September at noon UTC.



"Overall solar activity remains high. The solar flux is again close

to the values measured on August 6-13, about 27 days ago, or during

the last solar revolution. Summer in the Earth's northern hemisphere

is slowly coming to an end and shortwave propagation conditions

should improve on average. This is happening, but at a slower and

more erratic pace. The reason for this is the irregular changes in

the activity of the Earth's magnetic field and the parameters of the

solar wind. Sometimes the changes are even opposite to what we would

expect - for example, on 4 September between 1000 to 1500 UTC there

was a rather significant and unexpected increase in geomagnetic

activity, without any major changes in MUF and overall propagation

conditions.



"We are now observing only a single small coronal hole on the Sun

now. It is located near the central meridian and there is no active

region nearby. Respectively, all three larger ARs, capable of

producing eruptions of moderate magnitude, are south of the solar

equator. Accordingly, we find no change in the short-term forecasts

from the current state. More optimistic are the medium-term

forecasts, which take into account seasonal changes."



The "Solar-Terrestrial Centre of Excellence" Newsletter:



https://www.stce.be/newsletter/pdf/2024/STCEnews20240905.pdf



Latest from Dr. Tamitha Skov, WX6SWW:



https://youtu.be/S07qt59PcWI



Sunspot numbers for August 29 through September 4 2024 were 124,

143, 180, 156, 200, 133, and 151, with a mean of 155.3. 10.7 cm flux

was 204, 214.2, 232.6, 231.6, 225.5, 242.1, and 261.8, with a mean

of 230.3. Estimated planetary A indices were 5, 23, 26, 16, 8, 7,

and 13, with a mean of 14. Middle latitude A Index was 5, 16, 19,

16, 7, 10, and 16, with a mean of 12.7.





