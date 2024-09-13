With sunspot numbers up and solar flux decreasing, we saw ten new

sunspot groups this week; two on September 6, three on September 7,

two on September 8, one on September 9, and two on September 11.



Average daily sunspot numbers increased from 155.3 to 178.4, while

average daily solar flux declined from 230.3 to 223.7.



Geomagnetic indicators were quiet, with average daily planetary A

index dropping from 14 to 7.9 and middle latitude numbers from 12.7

to 11.7.



The solar flux forecast calls for 10.7 cm numbers at 210 on

September 13-14, 205 on September 15-20, then 225 and 220 on

September 21-22, then 225 on September 23-24, then 230, 235, 230 and

225 on September 25-28, and 240 on September 29-30, then 240, 245

and 230 on October 1-3, 220 on October 4-5, 225 on October 6-7, 220

on October 8-9, 225 on October 10-11, 220 and 215 on October 12-13,

210 on October 14-15, then back up to 240 at the end of the month.



Predicted planetary A index is 35 and 25 on September 13-14, then 15

on September 15-16, then 12, 15, 12 and 12 on September 17-20, 5 on

September 21-25, then 25, 25, 15 and 10 on September 26-29, then 5

on September 30 through October 4, 10 on October 5-6, then 30, 22

and 8 on October 7-9, 5 on October 10-13, 8 on October 14-15, and 5

on October 16-22, then 25 on October 23-24.



Weekly Commentary on the Sun, the Magnetosphere, and the Earth's

Ionosphere - September 11, 2024 from OK1HH:



"The solar wind speed, as measured in geostationary orbit, increased

in two jumps on 12 September - first shortly after midnight UTC from

360 km/s to 430 km/s, then to 520 km/s after 0818 UTC. Meanwhile,

the polarity of the longitudinal (north-south) component of the IMF

(Bz) was negative. The consequence was a significant deterioration

of shortwave propagation conditions.



"The development continued on 12 September as the X1.3 solar flare

was detected at 0943 UTC. The source was a new AR turning into view

off the southeast limb (former AR 3792, whose high activity during

the parade on the Sun's far side was well known thanks to

helioseismological observations).



"However, the strong (G3) Geomagnetic Storm followed, while

threshold was reached at 14:43 UTC. Values of critical frequencies

f0F2 in the mid-latitudes of the northern hemisphere of the earth

were 2 MHz lower compared to the previous days. Now it can be

expected geomagnetic disturbance around September 14 (possible

arrival of particles from the September 11 CME). We may wait until

September 18 for quiet days."



WP3GW wrote:



"After a 4 month hiatus, just began again on FT8. I have noted that

the SFI has been more than 200, and have worked European stations at

about 2200 UTC, three hours after propagation normally closes to the

Caribbean.



"And have seen signals late night and in mornings before the Sun

comes up in 10 meters, making it a twenty plus hours open band. Have

made 7 new countries on FT8 in almost 3 weeks.



"Hope these conditions keep good for this contest season.



"Cheers, Angel Santana WP3GW."



Jeff, N8II wrote:



"There have been somewhat limited openings to Europe on 10 meters

for about 2 weeks. On Monday September 2 I worked several Southern

EU and several UK stations, some with good signals. Today, the 8th

was exceptionally good. Not only was the 10 meter band open to all

but possibly NE Europe, but stations in the Middle East were S9 to

S9+20 dB. On SSB I worked A42K, Oman, and 4K6FO, Azerbaijan. Also,

UA9CTT, Asiatic Russia was S9+20 dB and UN4L, Kazakhstan was peaking S8 all of them working the All Asia Contest. I called CQ with the

majority of my callers from the UK all with good signals, many over

S9. The only somewhat weak Brit was a mobile running 5W who was

peaking S5. OH6TS, Finland answered my CQ, and I heard SM5CAK,

Sweden over S9. I was also called by Hungary and Romania. It was

like the middle of October on a good day, very surprising 2 weeks

before the equinox. All of my QSOs were between 1400-1520Z. I also

worked JE6RFM on 15M SSB during that time and heard a JA5 about S7.

There was an Indonesian also on 15M working the Asian contest who

was S9+.



"The Summer has been frustrating with very limited activity except

in contests above 20M. 20M was open through most of the night to

Europe throughout the June-August period.



"The sporadic-E was poor this year, fewer openings and mostly single

hop. Every day 10M was open to Central and South America. Around the

middle of August, we started getting daily openings to the West

Coast. Since then, most days were open to AF and OC. Hawaii has been

loud on several occasions including the NAQP Phone test 2nd weekend

of August and was also briefly loud during the Hawaii QP last

weekend of August.



"Today September 12 there was a good F2 opening to EU; I worked two

R4s (next to Asia), several SP, DL, I, HB9, F. YL3BF called and was

about S4-6. The UK was not part of the opening. One of the Germans

was running 15W to a 5M long indoor wire and was peaking S9!"



The latest from Dr. Tamitha Skov, WX6SWW, Space Weather Woman:



https://youtu.be/RHphr4iloHs



Impressive sunspots:



https://bit.ly/3zjgI8o



Send your tips, reports, observations, questions and comments to

k7ra@arrl.net. When reporting observations, don't forget to tell us

which mode you were operating.



For more information concerning shortwave radio propagation, see

http://www.arrl.org/propagation and the ARRL Technical Information

Service web page at, http://arrl.org/propagation-of-rf-signals . For

an explanation of numbers used in this bulletin, see

http://arrl.org/the-sun-the-earth-the-ionosphere .



An archive of past propagation bulletins is at

http://arrl.org/w1aw-bulletins-archive-propagation . More good

information and tutorials on propagation are at http://k9la.us/ .



Also, check this:



https://bit.ly/3Rc8Njt "Understanding Solar Indices" from September

2002 QST.



Instructions for starting or ending email subscriptions to ARRL

bulletins are at http://arrl.org/bulletins .



Sunspot numbers for September 5 through 11 2024 were 167, 188, 179,

176, 213, 147, and 179, with a mean of 178.4. 10.7 cm flux was

240.7, 248.9, 221.7, 227.6, 214.8, 205.2, and 207, with a mean of

223.7. Estimated planetary A indices were 7, 8, 7, 9, 9, 7, and 8,

with a mean of 7.9. Middle latitude A Index was 8, 8, 9, 19, 9, 7,

and 18, with a mean of 11.1.

