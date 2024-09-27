Seven sunspot groups emerged this week. The first was on September

19, three on September 20, one each on September 22 and 23, and the

last on September 25.



Average daily sunspot numbers increased from 120 to 137.2, and

average daily solar flux shifted from 175.7 to 164.3.



Geomagnetic numbers were much quieter. Average daily planetary A

index changed from 35.7 to 14.3, and middle latitude A index from

23.4 to 10.7.



Predicted solar flux is 180 September 27 to October 1, 190 on

October 2-6, 185 on October 7-9, 180 on October 10, 175 on October

11-16, 170 on October 17-18, 165 on October 19, 160 on October

20-23, 165 on October 24-26, then 170 and 175 on October 27-28, 180

on October 29-30, and 190 on October 31 through November 2.



Predicted planetary A index is 5 on September 27-28, 8 on September

29-30, 5 on October 1-4, 10 on October 5-6, 5 on October 7-9, then

10, 20 and 19 on October 10-12, and 5 on October 13-21, 8 on October

22-23, 5 on October 24-31, and 8 on November 1-2.



"Weekly Commentary on the Sun, the Magnetosphere, and the Earth's

Ionosphere - September 26, 2024 from OK1HH:



"Solar flare activity is generally lower than it was in the first

half of September, when M-class solar flares were common and X-class

flares also occurred. The last significant M-class flare, including

a CME, was observed on September 22. However, the Earth's magnetic

field activity increased on September 25-26, incidentally in good

agreement with the forecast.



"Propagation conditions, especially in the shorter half of the

shortwave range, have understandably improved, but not as much as we

might have expected in the run-up to the equinox. This was

influenced by a decrease in solar activity (compared to August

levels) - and of course an increase in geomagnetic activity.



"Unlike in times relatively recently past, any of us can monitor not

only total solar activity, but also changes in solar wind

parameters. Both its speed and the concentration of free electrons

and protons ejected by flares. Changes in the ionosphere follow

quickly, but not always in the same way. It is also always the

result of previous developments."



Latest report from Dr. Tamitha Skov, WX6SWW:



https://youtu.be/B9jWbAVEpZw



Send your tips, reports, observations, questions and comments to

k7ra@arrl.net. When reporting observations, don't forget to tell us

which mode you were operating.



For more information concerning shortwave radio propagation, see

http://www.arrl.org/propagation and the ARRL Technical Information

Service web page at, http://arrl.org/propagation-of-rf-signals . For

an explanation of numbers used in this bulletin, see

http://arrl.org/the-sun-the-earth-the-ionosphere .



An archive of past propagation bulletins is at

http://arrl.org/w1aw-bulletins-archive-propagation . More good

information and tutorials on propagation are at http://k9la.us/ .



Also, check this article:



https://bit.ly/3Rc8Njt "Understanding Solar Indices" from September

2002 QST.



Instructions for starting or ending email subscriptions to ARRL

bulletins are at http://arrl.org/bulletins .



Sunspot numbers for September 19 through 25 2024 were 109, 113, 117,

114, 224, 123, and 160, with a mean of 137.1. 10.7 cm flux was

161.2, 153.8, 158, 162.8, 167.4, 172.4, and 174.2, with a mean of

164.3. Estimated planetary A indices were 20, 7, 6, 5, 13, 17, and

32, with a mean of 14.3. Middle latitude A Index was 15, 6, 6, 3, 9,

12, and 24, with a mean of 10.7.