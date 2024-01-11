Solar activity increased this week. Average daily sunspot number

went from 127.7 to 197.4 and average solar flux from 170.5 to 240.2.



Predicted solar flux is 270 on November 1-2, 265 and 260 on November

3-4, 250 on November 5-7, 214, 195 and 182 on November 8-10, 172,

168, 174 and 165 on November 11-14, and 162 on November 15-16.



Predicted planetary A index is 5, 8, 15, and 10 on November 1-4, 5

on November 5-15, then 5, 8, 5, 12, and 8 on November 16-20, and 5

on November 21 through December 5



Weekly Commentary on the Sun, the Magnetosphere, and the Earth's

Ionosphere - October 31, 2024 from OK1HH:



"We know only approximately what the Earth's ionosphere looked like

between March 1755 and June 1766 thanks to observations of the Sun

in Solar Cycle 1. But we do know what it looked like in Solar Cycle

19, which ran from April 1954 to October 1964. Although I was a

novice radio amateur at the time, I can testify that the shortwave

propagation conditions at the peak of Solar Cycle 19 (1958) were

wonderful!



"As of December 2019, Solar Cycle 25 is in operation. It was

supposed to be low, fortunately it is not. Its maximum is now

underway, perhaps a second will follow next year. It is fabulous,

judging by the above and the many interesting effects, including,

for example, auroras. But unfortunately, not if we judge them by the

current conditions of ionospheric shortwave propagation. An

explanation of why this is now the case will surely be forthcoming -

but perhaps Solar Cycle 26 will be underway.



"A week ago, as expected, large active regions and corresponding

groups of spots appeared at the southeastern limb of the solar disk.

We are now seeing them near the central meridian. This has increased

the likelihood of Earth being hit by particles that will eject

subsequent flares. It seems that not only these, but also

disturbances in the geomagnetic field and then fluctuations in the

ionospheric propagation field can be counted on with certainty in

the coming days. Given that we have already seen simultaneously

observed active regions on the Sun during the last solar rotation,

presumably a 27-day recurrence will be a good aid to prediction."



How NASA tracks the Solar Cycles:



https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x98c2di



The latest from the Solar-Terrestrial Centre of Excellence

Newsletter:



https://www.stce.be/newsletter/newsletter.php



Sunspot numbers for October 24 through 30 2024 were 138, 157, 181,

198, 288, 220, and 200, with a mean of 197.4. 10.7 cm flux was

196.6, 209.3, 238.4, 246.2, 255.5, 265.6, and 269.8, with a mean of

240.2. Estimated planetary A indices were 13, 3, 14, 10, 17, 12, and

15, with a mean of 12. Middle latitude A Index was 10, 2, 11, 8, 11,

10, and 10, with a mean of 8.9.





