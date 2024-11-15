Only five new sunspot groups emerged this week. First was on

November 7, next on November 9, two more on November 11, and another

on November 13.



Average daily sunspot number declined from 193.4 to 141.6, while

average daily solar flux went from 248.4 to 203.7.



Predicted solar flux is 145 on November 15-16, 155 on November

17-18, then 145 on November 19, 140 November 20-21, then 235, 240,

255 and 260 on November 22-25, 270 on November 26-27, then 255 and

250 on November 28-29, 240 on November 30 and December 1, 230 on

December 2-3, and 225 and 220 on December 4-5, then 225 on December 6-7, and 175, 170, and 175 on December 8-10, then 165 on December 11-14, 178 and 185 on December 15-16, 200 on December 17-18, then 235, 240, 255 and 260 on December 19-22.



Estimated planetary A index is 12, 10, 8, 12 and 8 on November

15-19, 5 on November 20-24, 10 on November 25-26, then 8, 5, 5 and

10 on November 27-30, then 12, 9, 8, 7 and 5 on December 1-5, 12 on

December 6-8, then 8, 12 and 10 on December 9-11, 8 on December

12-13, then 5, 8, 5 and 12 on December 14-17.



From HMI Science Nuggets, a possible explanation for solar cycle

double peaks:



http://hmi.stanford.edu/hminuggets/?p=2685



Weekly Commentary on the Sun, the Magnetosphere, and the Earth's

Ionosphere - November 14, 2024, from F.K. Janda, OK1HH:



"Of the three active regions in the past few days, two have fallen

behind the western limb of the solar disk. Therefore, the solar flux

has dropped significantly. The third sunspot group was AR3889, which

crossed the central meridian midweek. Its size of over 400

millionths of the solar disk area, and in particular the optical 'F'

and magnetic 'Beta-Gamma-Delta' configurations, indicate that the

production of moderate size flares will continue. So, because it is

in the west, like most coronal holes, the solar wind should

intensify, and the Earth's magnetic field activity should increase.



"This development, in fact, has already begun on November 14. First,

conditions worsened after the polarity of the longitudinal component

of the interplanetary magnetic field changed to negative between

0200-0500 UTC, while the density of protons in the solar wind

increased. This was correctly followed by an increase in its

velocity from 350 km/s to 440 km/s. Due to the anticipated increase

in the solar wind, a further several days of turbulence is expected,

followed by calming down only during the following week."



The latest report from Dr. Tamitha Skov, WX6SWW:



https://youtu.be/lGpDztCtTwY



Send your tips, reports, observations, questions and comments to

k7ra@arrl.net. When reporting observations, don't forget to tell us

which mode you were operating.



For more information concerning shortwave radio propagation, see

http://www.arrl.org/propagation and the ARRL Technical Information

Service web page at, http://arrl.org/propagation-of-rf-signals. For

an explanation of numbers used in this bulletin, see

http://arrl.org/the-sun-the-earth-the-ionosphere .



An archive of past propagation bulletins is at

http://arrl.org/w1aw-bulletins-archive-propagation . More good

information and tutorials on propagation are at http://k9la.us/ .



Also, check this article:



https://bit.ly/3Rc8Njt



"Understanding Solar Indices" from September 2002 QST.



Sunspot numbers for November 7 through 13, 2024 were 164, 167, 176,

121, 138, 116, and 109, with a mean of 141.6. 10.7 cm flux was

239.2, 231, 220.9, 230.6, 182.2, 171.7, and 150.3, with a mean of

203.7. Estimated planetary A indices were 9, 11, 32, 25, 10, 5, and

7, with a mean of 14.1. Middle latitude A Index was 7, 7, 24, 15, 7,

4, and 5, with a mean of 9.9.

