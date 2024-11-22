Solar activity was lower this reporting week, November 14-20, with

the average daily sunspot number down from 141.6 to 99.3, and solar

flux from 203.7 to 152.4. Geomagnetic indicators were quiet.



This follows a period during August and October when it seemed we

must be at the peak of Solar Cycle 25. But we won't know that until

nearly a year after solar max, when a long moving average of daily

sunspot numbers is examined.



Predicted solar flux is 170 on November 22, 175 on November 23-24,

180 on November 25-26, 175 and 180 on November 27-28, 250 on

November 29-30, then 240, 230, 220, and 210 on December 1-4, 205 on

December 5-6, then 200, 180, 170 and 150 on December 7-10, 145 on

December 11-12, then 149, 145, and 230 on December 13-15, 235 on

December 16-17, 240 on December 18-20, 245 on December 21-22, then

240, 245 and 255 on December 23-25.



Predicted planetary A index is 8 on November 22-25, 5 on November

26-29, then 10, 12, 9, 8, 7 and 5 on November 30 through December 5,

12 on December 6-7, then 10, 5, 5, 10, 15 and 10 on November 8-13,

then 8 on December 14-15, then 5 and 12 on December 16-17, and 5 on

December 18-21.



Weekly Commentary on the Sun, the Magnetosphere, and the Earth's

Ionosphere - November 21, 2024, from F. K. Janda, OK1HH:



"During November, solar activity was relatively lowest in the middle

of the month, which happened after the large sunspot groups in the

west of the disk had set and before the larger groups in the east

came out. The largest of these is designated AR3901 and will pass

through the central meridian on November 23. Solar activity will

therefore still increase slightly. A more significant rise could

perhaps be expected after the rise of the other groups, but their

current activity on the far side of the Sun does not appear to be

great for now.



"The low number and small area of coronal holes are the likely cause

of the geomagnetically quieter development, which is likely to

continue.



"November belongs to the Autumn DX season, Therefore we can expect

continued above-average shortwave propagation. They were admittedly

a little worse as a result of the drop in solar radiation, but the

rest of the month could, yet, correct this. Which is true for the

northern hemisphere of the Earth, where the season of favorable

propagation conditions on the longer shortwave bands is already

beginning!"



Images from the European Space Agency:



https://tinyurl.com/42r665y9



From "Space Daily," solar orbiter images:



https://tinyurl.com/bdz33ake



https://tinyurl.com/yvkf66u2



Send your tips, reports, observations, questions and comments to

k7ra@arrl.net. When reporting observations, don't forget to tell us

which mode you were operating.



For more information concerning shortwave radio propagation, see

http://www.arrl.org/propagation and the ARRL Technical Information

Service web page at, http://arrl.org/propagation-of-rf-signals . For

an explanation of numbers used in this bulletin, see

http://arrl.org/the-sun-the-earth-the-ionosphere .



An archive of past propagation bulletins is at

http://arrl.org/w1aw-bulletins-archive-propagation . More good

information and tutorials on propagation are at http://k9la.us/ .



Also, check this:



https://bit.ly/3Rc8Njt



"Understanding Solar Indices" from September 2002 QST.



Sunspot numbers for November 14 through 20, 2024 were 96, 71, 71,

117, 118, 109, and 113, with a mean of 99.3. 10.7 cm flux was 146.8,

148.9, 139.9, 146.3, 165, 157.2, and 162.6, with a mean of 152.4.

Estimated planetary A indices were 11, 13, 8, 8, 4, 9, and 9, with a

mean of 8.9. Middle latitude A Index was 10, 10, 8, 6, 3, 6, and 8,

with a mean of 7.3.



