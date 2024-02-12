ARRL Headquarters was closed on November 29. So, this regular Friday

bulletin was moved to the following Monday (12/2).



Solar activity increased during the current reporting week, November

21-27. Average daily sunspot number rose to 155.7, and average daily

solar flux was 282.2.



Weekly Commentary on the Sun, the Magnetosphere, and the Earth's

Ionosphere - November 28, 2024, by F. K. Janda, OK1HH:



"After the unexpected solar proton flare of 21 November, which took

place beyond the Sun's western limb, a rain of higher-energy protons

hit the Earth's atmosphere. This solar radiation storm had a greater

impact at higher latitudes in the southern hemisphere, where it

caused a significant increase in attenuation.



"Two days later, two new large sunspot groups appeared near the

southeastern limb of the Sun. These produced moderate eruptions

daily, which is more or less normal for the 11-year maximum. These

are AR3905 and AR3906, which have grown rapidly to a size where they

can be observed with the naked eye. There is a relatively small

coronal hole near them that could be influencing the solar wind

enhancement.



"Following the eruption of a plasma filament near AR3901, a G2 class

geomagnetic storm is possible on November 28-29, when a CME is

expected to impact. However, around 1900 UT on November 28, when

this information is written as usual, nothing is still happening. We

will see what happens next. It is quite possible that the plasma

cloud will only hit the Earth a little and it is also not out of the

question that it will miss the Earth completely. So, any prediction

at this point has a low probability of coming true."



New video from Dr. Tamitha Skov, WX6SWW:



https://youtu.be/1P4sCwn8TZI



Send your tips, reports, observations, questions and comments to

k7ra@arrl.net. When reporting observations, don't forget to tell us

which mode you were operating.



For more information concerning shortwave radio propagation, see

http://www.arrl.org/propagation and the ARRL Technical Information

Service web page at, http://arrl.org/propagation-of-rf-signals. For

an explanation of numbers used in this bulletin, see

http://arrl.org/the-sun-the-earth-the-ionosphere .



An archive of past propagation bulletins is at

http://arrl.org/w1aw-bulletins-archive-propagation . More good

information and tutorials on propagation are at http://k9la.us/ .



Also, check this:



https://bit.ly/3Rc8Njt



"Understanding Solar Indices" from September 2002 QST.



Instructions for starting or ending email subscriptions to ARRL

bulletins are at http://arrl.org/bulletins .



Sunspot numbers for November 21 through 27, 2024 were 148, 170, 156,

164, 140, 163, and 141, with a mean of 155.7. 10.7 cm flux was

166.2, 179.1, 199.9, 202.7, 220.4, 222.3, and 225, with a mean of

202.2. Estimated planetary A indices were 8, 12, 8, 7, 11, 7, and 5,

with a mean of 8.3. Middle latitude A Index was 5, 10, 7, 7, 9, 6,

and 3, with a mean of 6.7.

