Excellent HF conditions greeted hams in the ARRL 10-Meter contest

last weekend. Recent indicators show a sudden shift to two digit

daily sunspot numbers from three, and although there is nothing

significant about 100, it makes one notice.



All daily sunspot numbers this week were 97 or less.



Perhaps this indicates a move off of solar maximum, or to a future

with a second maximum.



Solar activity was way, way down this week with an average daily

sunspot number at just 88.



Predicted solar flux is 175, 180, 180, 185 and 180 on December

20-24, 175 on December 25-26, 180 on December 27, 185 on December

28-29, 180 on December 30 through January 2, 2025, and 175 on

January 3-4, 170 on January 5-6, 160 on January 7-8, then 165, 179,

165, and 170 on January 9-12, 165 on January 13-14, 170 on January

15-16, 175 on January 17-18, 180 on January 19-23, and 185 on

January 24-25.



The forecast for Planetary A index shows a quiet 5 on December

20-22, 8 on December 23-24, and 5 on December 25 through January 4,

2025, then 15 and 8 on January 5-6, 5 on January 7-9, then 12, 10

and 8 on January 10-12, and 5 on January 13-31.



OK1HH does not seem to have a commentary this week.



The latest report from Dr. Tamitha Skov, WX6SWW:



https://youtu.be/wClI7PKn3K0



Sunspot numbers for December 12 through 18 2024 were 91, 82, 86, 97,

90, 88, and 82 with a mean of 88. 10.7 cm flux was 172, 163.7,

170.5, 172, 166.7, 170, and 173.5 with a mean of 169.8. Estimated

planetary A indices were 6, 4, 10, 12, 14, 29, and 15, with a mean

of 12.9. Middle latitude A Index was 4, 2, 8, 9, 11, 20, and 12,

with a mean of 9.4.





