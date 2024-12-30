Strong solar activity continues, with worldwide propagation on 10

and 12 meters quite commonplace.



Predicted solar flux is 255, 250, 210, 200, and 195 on December 30,

2024 through January 3, 2025, 190 on January 4-5, 170 on January 6,

160 on January 7-8, then 165, 170 and 165 on January 9-11, 170 on

January 12-13, 175 on January 14-15, 180 on January 16, 185 on

January 17-18, 200 on January 19-23, 185 on January 24-26, 175 on

January 27, and 180 on January 28-30, 2025.



Predicted planetary A index is 8, 50, 20 and 8 on December 30, 2024

through January 2, 2025, 5 on January 3-4, 8 on January 5-6, 5 on

January 7-9, then 12, 10 and 8 on January 10-12, 5 on January 13-15,

then 8, 10 and 10 on January 16-18, 8 on January 19-23, and 5 on

January 24-31.



The latest from F. K. Janda, OK1HH:



"A cooling water pipe burst in the server room of the Joint Science

Operations Center (JSOC) at the Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) in

California on 26 November 2024. Since then, data from the

Helioseismic and Magnetic Imager (HMI) and Atmospheric Imaging Array

(AIA) instruments have been unavailable.



"On the popular website https://www.solarham.com/ on the bottom

left, we usually find information on activity on the far side of the

Sun (at https://www.solarham.com/farside.htm) that would be needed

to predict developments around the Christmas season, for example.

This is because we were expecting the rise of active regions on the

Sun that were very active during the last solar revolution and whose

high activity we know about thanks to CMEs and the influx of protons

from flares on the Sun's far side.



"As expected, active regions on the Sun did appear and they were not

alone. Moderate solar flares are the order of the day, while we have

been expecting a geomagnetic disturbance during the Christmas

holidays since after the CME registration. But the particle clouds

missed the Earth, the disturbance did not take place, and

ionospheric shortwave propagation conditions remained above average.



"But even better propagation conditions are likely to await us next

year. The high solar activity in October this year was probably not

yet the peak of the 25th cycle - that is yet to come!"



From Space.Com, "The Sun in 2025: How the solar cycle will shape our

year ahead":



https://bit.ly/3DA4N7L



The latest report from Dr. Tamitha Skov, WX6SWW:



https://youtu.be/qPI4_otUAME



For more information concerning shortwave radio propagation, see

http://www.arrl.org/propagation and the ARRL Technical Information

Service web page at, http://arrl.org/propagation-of-rf-signals. For

an explanation of numbers used in this bulletin, see

http://arrl.org/the-sun-the-earth-the-ionosphere .



An archive of past propagation bulletins is at,

http://arrl.org/w1aw-bulletins-archive-propagation . More good

information and tutorials on propagation are at, http://k9la.us/ .



Also, check this article:



https://bit.ly/3Rc8Njt



"Understanding Solar Indices" from September 2002 QST.



Sunspot numbers for December 19 through 25, 2024 were 96, 148, 152,

176, 199, 219, and 218 with a mean of 172.6. 10.7 cm flux was 175,

184, 201.2, 223.3, 238.3, 258.5, and 252.7 with a mean of 219.

Planetary A index was 11, 13, 16, 14, 12, 12, and 5 with an average

of 11.9. Middle latitude A Index was 9, 10, 13, 15, 11, 9, and 5,

with a mean of 10.3.





