Currently a geomagnetic storm is raging. On January 1-2, Alaska's

college A index reached 113.



Predicted planetary A index is 12 on January 3, then 18, 18, 12, 10

and 8 on January 4-8, 5 on January 9-10, 10 and 8 on January 11-12,

5 on January 13-15, 12 on January 16, 10 on January 17-20, 5 on

January 21-25, then 8, 50, 20 and 8 January 26-29.



Predicted solar flux is 215 on January 3-4, then 205, 210, 205 and

205 on January 5-8, then 200, 170 and 165 on January 9-11, 170 on

January 12-13, 175 on January 14-15, 180, 190, 200, 210 and 220 on

January 16-20, 230 on January 21-25, 240 on January 26-27, then 220,

200 and 195 on January 28-30.



Weekly Commentary on the Sun, the Magnetosphere, and the Earth's

Ionosphere - January 2, 2025, from OK1HH:



"Considering the high solar flare activity, there was a relatively

high probability of an increase in geomagnetic activity during the

Christmas holidays.



"But currents of enhanced solar wind avoided the Earth and therefore

it was surprisingly quiet for a relatively long period from

Christmas almost until the end of the year, more precisely from 25

to 30 December.



"Strong solar flares in the last two days of December were followed

by CMEs that were at least partially directed towards the Earth.

This prompted all geomagnetic field activity forecasters to jointly

and indiscriminately predict the occurrence of geomagnetic

disturbances and auroras for 31 December and 1 January.



"Particles ejected by the second of the major eruptions hit the

Earth more effectively. Therefore, the geomagnetic disturbance on 31

December was weaker. The major disturbance on January 1, 2025 was

accompanied by beautiful auroras.



"At first approximation, the unexpected development of ionospheric

shortwave propagation on New Year's Day may have seemed surprising.

Not only were they not bad, but their development was irregular,

while the MUF values were even above average. The cause can be found

also in the previous calm development (25 to 30 December) and also

in the fact that the solar wind speed started to increase gradually

only from 1 January.



"The most active regions on the Sun now fall behind the western limb

of the solar disk. Therefore, solar activity will slowly decrease.

But it will be sufficient to open all shortwave bands. At the same

time, the Earth's magnetic field activity will also be decreasing,

so the evolution of ionospheric propagation conditions should be

more stable, while remain mostly above average on most days."



An article from "yourweather.co.uk" regarding the solar max:



https://bit.ly/41ZnwUq



Latest video from Dr. Tamitha Skov, WX6SWW (Space Weather Woman):



https://youtu.be/k3gxVE74Xa0



For more information concerning shortwave radio propagation, see

http://www.arrl.org/propagation and the ARRL Technical Information

Service web page at, http://arrl.org/propagation-of-rf-signals. For

an explanation of numbers used in this bulletin, see

http://arrl.org/the-sun-the-earth-the-ionosphere .



An archive of past propagation bulletins is at,

http://arrl.org/w1aw-bulletins-archive-propagation . More good

information and tutorials on propagation are at http://k9la.us/ .



Also, check this:



https://bit.ly/3Rc8Njt



"Understanding Solar Indices" from September 2002 QST.



Instructions for starting or ending email subscriptions to ARRL

bulletins are at, http://arrl.org/bulletins .



Sunspot numbers for December 26, 2024 through January 1, 2025 were

211, 233, 213, 209, 162, 172, and 163 with a mean of 194.7. 10.7 cm

flux was 255.8, 258.5, 260.3, 254.7, 223.5, 216.2, and 219.2 with a

mean of 241.2. Planetary A index was 3, 3, 4, 5, 7, 10 and 86 with

an average of 16.9. Middle latitude A Index was 3, 5, 7, 10, 7, 10,

and 48, with a mean of 12.9.



