Solar activity was a bit weak during recent days. Average daily

sunspot number was 159.1. During the previous week the average was

194.7.



Predicted solar flux for the near term is 165 on January 10-11, 160

on January 12, 155 on January 13-17, 200, 210 and 220 on January

18-20, then 230 on January 21-25, then 225, 220, 215, 210, 205 and

200 on January 26-31, 170 on February 1-2, 165 on February 3-4, 170

on February 5-6 and 175 on February 7.



Predicted planetary A index is 8 on January 10-11, then 10 on

January 12-13, 5 on January 13-14, then 8 on January 15-16, 10 on

January 17-20 and 5 on January 21-30, then 18, 15, 12, 10 and 8 on

January 31 through February 4.



Weekly Commentary on the Sun, the Magnetosphere, and the Earth's

Ionosphere - January 9, 2025, from F. K. Janda, OK1HH:



"For most of the eleven-year solar cycle, two numbers are more or

less sufficient to give us a rough estimate of the state of the

ionosphere and shortwave propagation conditions: the solar activity

index (optimally the solar flux) and the geomagnetic activity index

(usually the daily A index or the three-hour K index is sufficient).

We need more information during the high solar activity period and

much more at the peak of the high cycle.



"It may not yet be enough to understand what is going on, let alone

predict it. These include the solar wind speed and particle density

(free electrons and especially energetic protons) and the strength

and polarity of the longitudinal component of the interplanetary

magnetic field. Another excellent tool is ionospheric probe

measurements, especially ionograms. Unlike the pre-Internet era, we

all have access to them.



"Yet, or perhaps because of this, we often experience surprises,

whether a lull or disturbance. The quiet post-Christmas period and

the big solar flares on 30 December were followed by geomagnetic

disturbances on 1-2 January, accompanied by auroras and SAR,

observable even in the mid-latitudes. The following decrease in

solar activity and irregular rises in geomagnetic activity (3-7

January) mostly resulted in a deterioration of shortwave conditions.

The improvements were mostly brief and occurred irregularly.

Moreover, forecasts of further developments were unreliable.



"A further upsurge in solar activity is not expected until the

second half of January, after large sunspot groups begin to reappear

in the eastern part of solar disk. With few exceptions, major

geomagnetic disturbances should follow after the active regions on

the Sun reach the central meridian, in February."



"Solar Observances" from the Royal Observatory of Belgium:



https://www.sidc.be



For more information concerning shortwave radio propagation, see

http://www.arrl.org/propagation and the ARRL Technical Information

Service web page at, http://arrl.org/propagation-of-rf-signals. For

an explanation of numbers used in this bulletin, see

http://arrl.org/the-sun-the-earth-the-ionosphere .



An archive of past propagation bulletins is at

http://arrl.org/w1aw-bulletins-archive-propagation . More good

information and tutorials on propagation are at http://k9la.us/ .



Also, check this article:



https://bit.ly/3Rc8Njt



"Understanding Solar Indices" from September 2002 QST.



Instructions for starting or ending email subscriptions to ARRL

bulletins are at http://arrl.org/bulletins .



Sunspot numbers for January 2 through 8, 2025 were 173, 190, 193,

178, 154, 113, and 113 with a mean of 159.1. 10.7 cm flux was 212.4,

199.9, 209.3, 168.6, 171.9, 167.7,and 160.2 with a mean of 184.3.

Planetary A index was 22, 9, 32, 20, 12, 15 and 8 with an average of

16.9. Middle latitude A Index was 14, 7, 21, 12, 13, 8, and 6, with

a mean of 11.6.



