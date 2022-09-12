Tad Cook, K7RA, of Seattle, Washington, reports for this week's ARRL Propagation Bulletin, ARLP049:

Solar activity bounced back in our reporting week, December 1 - 7. With solar flux and sunspot numbers dramatically higher and geomagnetic activity lower, what could be better? Well, even more sunspots, I guess. But this sunspot cycle is already progressing better than the prediction consensus, so I am grateful.

Average daily sunspot numbers increased from 46 to 85, while average daily solar flux rose from 108.3 to 137.5.

Average daily planetary A index dropped from 18.6 to 14.4, while middle latitude numbers declined from 14 to 9.1.

Predicted solar flux for the next few days is high, at 150 on December 8 – 11; 140, 130, 120, and 115 on December 12 – 15; 110 on December 16 – 19; 115 on December 20 – 22; 120 on December 23 – 28; 125, 130 and 135 on December 29 – 31; 140 on January 1 - 6, 2023, and 135 and 130 on January 8 - 9.

The planetary A index prediction is 20 and 8 on December 8 – 9; 5 on December 10 – 16; 10 on December 17 – 18; 5 on December 19 – 21; 20, 15, and 12 on December 22 – 24; 20 on December 25 – 28; 12, 10, 12, and 8 on December 29 – January 1, 2023; 5, 12, 15, and 8 on January 2 - 5, and 5 on January 6 - 12.

Don’t forget the ARRL 10 Meter Contest this weekend; https://www.arrl.org/10-meter. In North America, that starts on Friday evening, and the latest prediction shows a promising high solar flux with low geomagnetic numbers, ideal conditions.

In Friday’s bulletin look for a report on 8-meter propagation from experimental stations in the United States from Mike Schaffer, KA3JAW.

Sunspot numbers for December 1 – 7, 2022 were 49, 66, 68, 93, 89, 123, and 107, with a mean of 85. The 10.7-centimeter flux was 118.7, 124, 133.8, 143,7, 149.8, 144.2, and 148, with a mean of 137.5. Estimated planetary A indices were 28, 16, 10, 17, 8, 4, and 18, with a mean of 14.4. Middle latitude A index was 18, 11, 7, 10, 7, 2, and 9, with a mean of 9.1.

