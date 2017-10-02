The March edition of Digital QST is now available for viewing on your desktop or laptop. Click here to view the issue. It is also available for reading on your Apple, Android, or Kindle Fire devices.

This is our Annual Antenna Issue!

● Build a five-element 222-MHz beam.

● Try 2 meters, 1.25 meters and 70 centimeters with a single antenna.

● Build the Lazy M low-band vertical antenna.

● Enter the QST Antenna Design Competition.

…and much more!



Enjoy Content You Won’t Find in the Print Edition…

● See our video review of the BridgeCom Systems D-500 70-centimenter DMR and FM handheld transceiver.