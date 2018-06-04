The May edition of Digital QST is now available for viewing on your desktop or laptop. Click here to view the issue. It is also available for reading on your Apple, Android, or Kindle Fire device.

Our annual Portable Operating issue!

● Hit the highway and go roving for satellite contacts.

● Meet Land Ops – taking Amateur Radio off road and on the air.

● Build lightweight portable trap antennas using printed circuit boards.

● Take the “Grand Tour” with APRS.

Enjoy Content You Won’t Find in the Print Edition…

● See our video review of the Yaesu FT-991A HF, VHF and UHF transceiver.

● Watch a video demonstration of the Depstech endoscope.