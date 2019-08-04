The May issue of Digital QST is now available for viewing on your desktop or laptop. Click here to view the issue. It is also available for reading on your Apple, Android, or Kindle Fire device.

● Build the K1FM HF magnetic loop antenna.

● Track down interference in your area.

● Try the innovative Moxy antenna.

…and much more!

Enjoy Content You Won’t Find in the Print Edition…

● See our video review of the Yaesu FT-4XR dual-band handheld transceiver.