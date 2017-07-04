The May edition of Digital QST is now available for viewing on your desktop or laptop. Click here to open the issue. It is also available for reading on your Apple, Android, or Kindle Fire devices.

This issue is devoted to portable operating!

● Build a portable satellite ground station.

● Try a portable HF antenna with “flying saucer” resonators.

● Discover how Amateur Radio and the great outdoors go hand in hand.

● Pick the best gear for portable operating.

…and much more!

Enjoy Content You Won’t Find in the Print Edition…

● See the video overview of the Elecraft KX2 transceiver.

Every issue of QST is filled with the news and features you need to keep active in Amateur Radio.