The May/June digital editions of QEX and the National Contest Journal (NCJ) are now available for reading on your iOS or Android mobile device through the ARRL Magazines app, or with your desktop or laptop computer from the ARRL Magazines page on the web at www.arrl.org/arrl-magazines.

App users please note that you may need to clear the cache in the app’s Settings menu to fully update.

The digital versions of QEX and NCJ are new benefits for all ARRL members. Members now have exclusive access to four magazines, each with their own unique content: QST, On the Air, QEX, and NCJ.