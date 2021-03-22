The 2021 ARRL Repeater Directory® is now shipping. It includes “crowdsourced” listings contributed by users, repeater owners, and volunteer frequency coordinators. This means more listings that are updated more often. With 24,000 listings, it’s the most complete printed directory of on-the-air repeaters, covering repeater systems throughout the US and Canada.

Repeater systems are listed by state/province, city, and operating mode. Digital repeater systems such as System Fusion, D-Star, DMR, NXDN, and P25 are included. Pages of supplemental information include VHF/UHF and microwave band plans, and repeater operating practices. It features a convenient lie-flat spiral binding.

For decades, The ARRL Repeater Directory has been an invaluable source for locating repeater frequencies while traveling. New hams often use the Repeater Directory to find local activity after purchasing a new handheld radio. And, public service volunteers keep a copy nearby or in their emergency “go kit.”

The 2021 ARRL Repeater Directory® is available from the ARRL Store or an ARRL publication dealer. Order ARRL Item No. 1434, ISBN: 978-1-62595-143-4, $19.95 retail. For additional questions or ordering, call (860) 594-0355, or, toll free in the US, (888) 277-5289).

Repeater listings appearing in The ARRL Repeater Directory® are provided by RFinder Inc. If a repeater has been omitted or a listing is inaccurate, contact RFinder directly.