During the Edmond (Oklahoma) Amateur Radio Society’s ARRL Field Day 2021, Marcus Sutliff, N5ZY, spoke with visitors from John D’Aquino’s Young Actors Workshop (YAW) and learned of their plans to make a short film in which amateur radio plays a role, and they needed some help. The filming was to take place in Stillwater, Oklahoma, and they needed someone with film or video experience and someone who could serve as a technical advisor. Kevin O’Dell, N0IRW — a member of the ARRL Public Relations Committee — became involved in the project, and in short order, he was able to assemble radios and props, consult on the script, and get ready for a long day of filming.

The film’s purpose is to give aspiring young actors a chance to hone their craft in a real movie environment. Thanks to the Oklahoma Film and Music Office, they were able to shoot three movie shorts in Oklahoma. In the Camp Hollywood 2021 film NIGHT, the young actors mature as the movie progresses.

The story begins on a day when the sun mysteriously has failed to rise. One character mentions firing up grandpa’s ham radio. His younger brother reminds him that he once called ham radio “the dinosaur’s internet,” but now it could be one source of help or information. The actual internet is down, along with power, telephones, and apparently satellites. All the adults are conveniently absent. The ending will leave you hoping for NIGHT 2. The movie premiered recently and is now available on YouTube as a 34-minute short.

O’Dell stars as the ham radio voice of Colonel. He and Sutliff appear in the credits, so stay through the end.

O’Dell got a shout-out from ARRL Oklahoma Section Manager Mark Kleine, N5HZR. “Thanks, Kevin, for putting a great light on amateur radio,” he said.