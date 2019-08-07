“The QSL Man” Wayne Carroll, W4MPY, of Aiken, South Carolina, died on July 3. An ARRL member, he was 87. For many years, starting in the 1970s, “Wimpy” — as he was known — and his late wife Lola, N4KAI, started what he called “a part-time business” printing QSL cards from his home, which he continued into retirement. First licensed in 1949 as W5QDF in his native Texas, he became W4MPY after relocating. A serious CW DXer, Carroll studied electrical engineering at Texas Tech.