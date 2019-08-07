“The QSL Man” Wayne Carroll, W4MPY, SK
“The QSL Man” Wayne Carroll, W4MPY, of Aiken, South Carolina, died on July 3. An ARRL member, he was 87. For many years, starting in the 1970s, “Wimpy” — as he was known — and his late wife Lola, N4KAI, started what he called “a part-time business” printing QSL cards from his home, which he continued into retirement. First licensed in 1949 as W5QDF in his native Texas, he became W4MPY after relocating. A serious CW DXer, Carroll studied electrical engineering at Texas Tech.
Back