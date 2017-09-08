The September edition of Digital QST is now available for viewing on your desktop or laptop. Click here to view the issue. It is also available for reading on your Apple, Android, or Kindle Fire devices.

● Read how Amateur Radio helped support the 2016 New York City Marathon.

● Discover how hams and the US military are training for blackouts and cyberattacks.

● Build a portable keyboard interface that you can take to the field for public service and other applications.

● Put your 43-foot vertical antenna on 80 and 160 meters.

…and much more!



Enjoy Content You Won’t Find in the Print Edition…

● See the video overview of the K7DYY Super Senior AM transmitter.