The Volunteer Monitor (VM) Program is a joint initiative between ARRL and the FCC to enhance compliance in the Amateur Radio Service. This is the December 2021 activity report of the VM Program.

Operators in Center Hill and Coconut Creek, Florida, were issued notices for excessive signal bandwidth on 40 and 75 meters, in violation of Section 97.307(a) of FCC rules. General-class operators in Hudson, Florida; Winterville, Georgia; Provo, Utah, and Bloomfield Hills, Jackson, and Howell, Michigan, received notices for out-of-band SSB operation on frequencies not permitted by their General-class licenses, in violation of Section 97.301 of FCC rules.

Technician-class operators in Baltimore, Maryland; Divernon, Illinois; Moore, Oklahoma; Bradenton, Florida, and Roseville and Rancho Cordova, California, received Notices for FT8 operation on unauthorized 20- and 40-meter frequencies, in violation of Section 97.301 of FCC rules.

Commendations for exemplary amateur radio operation were issued to licensees in these cities: Dahlonega, Georgia (for managing medical and technical issues during the Six Gap Century bicycle race in October); Riverside, California (for operation during the October Earthquake Situational Emergency Test); Swansea, South Carolina (for operation on the SC HF ARES Net); Springfield, Indiana (for assistance to new operators in message handling); Mims, Florida (for exceptional efforts in correcting wideband issues), and Raymond, Mississippi (for exemplary operation during ARRL Field Day, statewide HF and VHF nets, and assistance to new operators).

The totals for VM monitoring in November were 1,901 hours on HF frequencies and 2,784 hours on VHF frequencies and above, for a total of 4,685 hours.

There was one referral from the FCC for enforcement assistance. — Thanks to VM Program Administrator Riley Hollingsworth, K4ZDH