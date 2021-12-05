The Japan International DX Meeting (JIDXM) has designated the 2020 VP2VB Danny Weil Memorial DXpedition as the recipient of the 2020 DXpedition of the Year Award. The DXpedition was organized to bring story of amateur radio DXpedition pioneer Danny Weil, VP2VB, to today’s amateur radio community.

The VP2VB Yasme Memorial Expedition Team consisted of Adrian Ciuperca, KO8SCA; Martti Laine, OH2BH; Niko Halminen, OH2GEK, and Sandro Nitoi, VE7NY.

During its 2020 DXpedition event, the group focused on low bands to Japan and Europe, and skillfully utilized CW, FT4, and FT8, achieving more than 5,000 contacts on 160 and 80 meters, including 335 contacts with Japan. The JIDXM DXpedition of the Year Award is conferred on teams and individuals making an outstanding contribution to the DX community.