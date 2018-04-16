“The Wireman” Pressley W. “Press” Jones, N8UG, of Landrum, South Carolina, died on April 10. He was 89. The “original” Wireman and his crew have been staples of many hamfests and conventions across the US for more than 45 years, supplying attendees with coaxial cable, wire, insulators, balanced feed line, and more. “He was a great teacher and speaker with his one-of-a kind approach to communications, and a down-to-earth mentor,” said a statement on The Wireman website.

An ARRL member, he was a technical advisor from 1994 through 2014.